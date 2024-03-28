Spotted: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift hold hand and soak up the sun during their PDA-filled Bahamas vacation

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were first rumored to be dating in late September, and their relationship has come a long way since then.

From dinner dates in NYC to kisses at events in stadiums, the two have become very open with how they feel towards each other. And it was on full display again recently, when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his multi-platinum pop superstar girlfriend vacationed in the Bahamas.

On Wednesday, a previously unreleased image of them entering their resort surfaced:

And that was after they were spotted chatting on the beach and kissing in the seas, to the consternation of fans:

Travis Kelce discusses his weight with elder brother Jason on New Heights

Judging by the pictures, one can be forgiven for thinking that Travis Kelce has fallen out of shape shortly after clinching the third Super Bowl title of his career.

In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, he admitted as much, remarking that he now weighed the same as his elder brother and co-host Jason thanks to his offseason opulence:

"You're already down to 260… we're in the same weight class now.

(Upon learning that Jason had not yet properly begun losing weight) “283? Alright. Still, it’s March!”

For context, the nine-time Pro Bowler normally weighs 250 lbs. Jason, meanwhile, often hovered at close to 300 lbs in his career, but has since committed to losing 50 in retirement. In an earlier episode of their podcast, he had said:

“This last week I got down to 285 [pounds], cause I knew I was doing this, and then I had cake like three days in a row.”

Travis Kelce expresses regret at trash-talking former Steelers linebacker James Harrison

Wednesday's episode was most notable for an appearance by newly-minted Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. However, one of the more interesting stories Travis Kelce told was the time he exchanged words with former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison, causing him to whiff on a block:

"We’re playing in Pittsburgh. I’m talking a little bit of s*** to him. He’s staring at me with the black visor. Can’t really see if he’s looking at me but I know he’s looking at me. Because he’s not saying anything.

“Couple quarters go by. I’m looking in at the ball because it’s a silent cadence. Just absolutely smoked me off the line of scrimmage... Obviously never talked s*** to him again.”

It is unknown which game he is referring to, but the Steelers did host the Kansas City Chiefs twice during the time Kelce and Harrison shared the field, winning both times.

