SPOTTED: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spend 'several hours' at a bar & grille during latest NYC date

Since Day 1 of the offseason, fans have been waiting to catch Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift together. They did end up catching them recently when the couple sneaked out for a romantic private dinner date in New York City.

On Friday night, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted walking inside the Del Frisco’s Grille at Brookfield Place in NYC. In the pictures going viral on social media, the two can be seen hiding away from paparazzi so as to avoid getting clicked.

According to E! News, the couple "spent several hours" at the bar & grille.

For their date night, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wore stylish outfits. Kelce was spotted wearing light-washed blue jeans, which he paired with a white T-shirt and button-down shirt. The Kansas City Chiefs star’s outfit went perfect with that of Swift, who styled a long, oversized blazer and a pair of strappy stilettos.

It was their second date that the couple enjoyed this week in NYC. Almost a day before their latest outing, Kelce and Swift had a great time together on Thursday at the Crane Club. The Us Weekly interviewed witnesses of the couple's Thursday outing, one of whom said:

“Travis and four of his friends arrived. Taylor didn’t arrive until 11 p.m. There were seven people there, including them. They all stayed until 3 a.m. The group were all laughing and having a great time.”

Travis Kelce got his leg pulled by Stephen A. Smith for dating history

Controversial sports analyst Stephen A. Smith made headlines once again last week when he teased Travis Kelce for his dating history. Smith's unapologetic take came during an appearance on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," where he said:

"I'm scared to get this wrong. Travis Kelce, that's my dawg. I got to tell you: a lot of ladies love Travis Kelce. Travis Kelce has loved a lot of ladies. But Taylor Swift's a different animal. She looks good. She's incredibly talented. And she's worth about a billion (dollars). We're going to guess a 'yes' on this one."

Following Stephen A. Smith's viral dig at Travis Kelce, Bill Maher called out Taylor Swift's loyalty to the Chiefs' tight end.

