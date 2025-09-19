  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Start Quinn Ewers rest of the year": Dolphins fans want Tua Tagovailoa benched after throwing horrible game-losing INT in 31-21 loss to Bills on TNF

"Start Quinn Ewers rest of the year": Dolphins fans want Tua Tagovailoa benched after throwing horrible game-losing INT in 31-21 loss to Bills on TNF

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 19, 2025 04:43 GMT
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty
Tua Tagovailoa had another tough night - Source: Getty

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had another tough night, as the Miami Dolphins lost their third game of the season. Tagovailoa threw for just 149 yards and closed his performance with a horrid interception that ended the game for the Dolphins.

Ad

Although a loss to the Buffalo Bills was expected, Dolphins fans were extremely mad about the way the game ended. Tua's interception was bizarre: the quarterback telegraphed his pass, which made it easier for Terrel Bernard to read the throw and force the turnover, which all but ended the game for the visitors.

After the veteran quarterback threw the interception, a number of Miami fans took to Twitter to express their frustrations about the loss. With Quinn Ewers as his official backup, Dolphins fans are asking the franchise to change course and go with a different passer:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Start Ewers the rest of the year", asked one fan.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Bench Tua, start Ewers and see how it goes from there. F*** it, it’s bad as it is already," wrote a second disappointed fan.
"Tua is a horrific quarterback. He brings almost nothing to the table. Start Quinn Ewers if you’re the Dolphins", a third fan opined.
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Tua Tagovailoa's salary makes it harder for Miami to let him go

Even if the Dolphins decide to go in a different direction, letting go of the quarterback is almost impossible. He holds a major dead cap in his contract that makes it extremely difficult for Miami to release him or trade his services to another team.

His dead cap for the 2025 season is $137,8 million, and this number will be lowered to $99,2 million in 2026. No team would ever accept incurring such dead money in their salary cap, and Miami can't release him for the same reason.

Ad

His dead cap will go down to $31,8 million in 2027, a far more plausible number. Even if it still eats a big portion of the cap, this is an acceptable number.

A better option for Miami in the future would be to select a quarterback in the 2026 draft and develop him while they're still tied to Tagovailoa. Nevertheless, the likelihood is that he'll remain with the team until, at least, the 2027 season.

About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Henrique Bulio
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications