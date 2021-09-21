Stats show Tom Brady is better than ever in 2021

Tom Brady after the first two weeks of the 2021 NFL season:

9 TDs

2 INTs

655 yards

65.2% completion rate

113.3 passer rating.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is on pace for his best season ever. This is very impressive considering that Brady is a 22-year veteran with seven Super Bowl rings and is 44 years old.

Tom Brady projected numbers

If Brady keeps playing like he is, he will finish the season with:

76.5 TDs

17 INTs

5,567.5 yards.

Will that happen? It doesn't seem possible. The NFL record for most passing TDs by a QB in a single season belongs to Peyton Manning.

Manning threw 55 TDs in 2013, playing for the Denver Broncos. So rounding down to 76 TDs in a single season would be an unbreakable record.

Can Brady surpass Manning? If the Bucs QB keeps playing like he is, absolutely.

Brady best career season

In 2007, Brady had his best season. The numbers do not lie:

50 TDs

8 INTs

4,806 yards

68.9% completion rate

117.2 passer rating.

In 2007, Brady and the New England Patriots played 19 games (the season still had 16 games, plus two in the playoffs, and the Super Bowl) and only lost one.

Unfortunately for the QB and the team, they lost the only one they could not lose: the Super Bowl.

The undefeated title did not come in 2007, but is it possible that it will come this season?

2021 Brady

Of course, two games is not an extensive sampling. Brady can have some bad games, or maybe his age can catch up with him.

It is interesting to note that last year was already one of his best seasons ever.

In 2020, Brady had the following numbers:

40 TDs

12 INTs

4,633 yards

65.7% completion rate

102.2 passer rating.

Only once (2007) has he thrown more TDs than he did last year, and all other stats rank in his TOP 10. Brady's 2020 season may be the second-best of his 22-year career.

In 2011, his completion rate was higher, 65.6%, as was his rating, 105.6, and yards, 5,235 (his record), but unlike last year, in 2011, he lost the Super Bowl to the New York Giants, as in 2007. What is more important? Stats or the title?

Brady, history in the making

Regardless of how this 2021 NFL season goes, it is essential to acknowledge that Brady makes history week by week.

After all, when was the last time, in any sport, fans had the opportunity to see a 44-year-old playing at such a high level and week in and week out breaking and pilling up records like Brady is doing?

