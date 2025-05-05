"Steal of the draft" - NFL fans react to Josh Simmons signing $14,675,353 rookie contract with Chiefs

NFL fans believe the Kansas City Chiefs got a steal of a pick with their first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs traded back from 31 to 32 to select Ohio State Buckeyes' offensive lineman Josh Simmons. Simmons was considered one of the best tackles in the draft, but he suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee last season which hurt his draft stock.
However, if he can return to full health, NFL fans believe he can anchor the Chiefs' offensive line for years to come, after he signed his four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $14,675,353.
"Steal of the draft," a fan wrote.
"Could be a very good player," a fan added.
The Chiefs could let Simmons rest all of 2025 to let him fully heal before being a starting offensive lineman in 2026.
"He was OT1 for me if he can come back from his injury the right way the chiefs got an absolute steal at 31. They could potentially get the tackle in draft that late is potentially wild," a fan wrote.
"That’s actually a steal for the chiefs," a fan added.
Simmons is still rehabbing his knee, but was taking mental reps during the Chiefs' rookie minicamp.
"Truly welcome to Chiefs Kingdom QB1 PROTECTOR!," a fan wrote.
"Got our guy and moved back picking up a free 5th and saved some $. Perfect day," a fan added.
Simmons was considered to be in the running to be a top-10 pick before he suffered an injury next season.
Josh Simmons focused on rehab with the Chiefs
Kansas City selected Josh Simmons 32nd overall, and the tackle is dealing with a knee injury.
Although Simmons is injured, he has still been at the rookie minicamp watching plays and working on his rehab. Once he is able to return, Simmons could be an instant starter, but he says his goal right now is just getting back to health.
“(I want to) attack rehab as hard as I can. That way, when training camp does come around, I can be the most help that I possibly can be,” Simmons said of his expectations to fill a team need, via The Athletic. “There’s nothing, really, I can do to kind of force — there are a lot of vets in here, and my thing is stay out of the way, work hard and be a helpful piece if I can.”
The Chiefs signed Jaylon Moore from the San Francisco 49ers in free agency to be the team's left tackle. But, Simmons could be the left tackle of the future once he is healthy.
