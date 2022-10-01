“He likes to get after cougars” – Steelers DE reveals Zach Wilson’s favorite pastime 

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley joked about New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson as the teams prepare to meet on Sunday.

While appearing on 'The Sick' podcast, the 28-year-old was asked about Wilson. Wormley stated that Wilson has a lot of talent, but then he brought up something about his past that made the other guests laugh.

Wormley said:

“I think Zach Wilson has a lot of talent, you know, second year guy. You know, he likes to get after the cougars, it seems like, in his free time.”

What Wormley was referencing was Wilson's off-field escapades prior to the season. After a break-up with Abbey Giles, she publicly outed Wilson for allegedly having a relationship with his mom’s best friend. As expected, that sent the NFL world into overdrive.

Giles made the accusation following the backlash she received after it was revealed that she was dating Wilson's best friend from college. Now, as quickly as the story popped up, it gathered traction for a few days, but then disappeared rather quickly.

The Jets quarterback eventually responded, well, sort of. He said that he had poor cell service while on a trip with the boys and his Instagram post said:

"Took the boys to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service…what I miss?"

Zach Wilson slated to play on Sunday against Pittsburgh

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

The 23-year-old is expected to make his first start of the NFL season on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After injuring his knee during the Jets' preseason game, Wilson has been sidelined ever since.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jets’ HC Robert Saleh announced that doctors have cleared QB Zach Wilson to return and, barring any setbacks, he is expected to star LT Sunday against the Steelers. Jets’ HC Robert Saleh announced that doctors have cleared QB Zach Wilson to return and, barring any setbacks, he is expected to star LT Sunday against the Steelers.

Joe Flacco has stepped in and performed rather well, despite the Jets being 1-2. Flacco threw a last-second touchdown pass to defeat the Cleveland Browns 31-30 in Week 2. So far this season, Flacco has thrown for 901 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Now though, he will be sent back to being Zach Wilson's back-up as the 23-year-old resumes his NFL career.

Last season was rather forgettable for the 23-year-old. He finished the season with a 3-10 record after starting 13 games. Zach Wilson also threw for 2,334 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. At times, he was rather loose with the football and forced it downfield most of the time, leading to interceptions.

Now back from injury, it is hoped that he will improve on last season's efforts and start winning games for the Jets.

