Steelers' DeShon Elliott urges Patrick Mahomes to hand over cracked helmet from 2024 hit

DeShon Elliott, who joined the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, shared a memorable moment with Patrick Mahomes in his lone season with the Miami Dolphins. He still remembers the incident and wants a piece of it.The Dolphins and the Chiefs clashed in the wild-card round at Arrowhead Stadium in January 2024. Elliott and Mahomes collided head-on during a play, cracking the quarterback's helmet.Elliott discussed his playing style on Friday before making a humble request to the three-time Super Bowl MVP.&quot;I have always been perceived as a crash dummy, a little bit,&quot; Elliott said (4:30), via &quot;Not Just Football With Cam Heyward.&quot; &quot;I have toned it down as I have gotten older. Gotten better with it, more safe with my body, so I can extend my career. I still knock somebody if I have to, legally.&quot;I have that picture, actually. I want that helmet that Patrick (Mahomes) has. I wonder if he still has it. I’m going to ask him if he still has it. I kind of want it.&quot;Mahomes fnished the game with the broken helmet rather than switching to his backup gear. It was probably because the other helmet was lying outside at minus 4°F, and its temperature could affect his game.Kansas City was victorious 26-7 and went on to win back-to-back Super Bowls, beating the Bills, Ravens and the 49ers in the postseason.Patrick Mahomes makes hilarious revelation about traveling for their season openerThe Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to kick off their campaign against the LA Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday. Patrick Mahomes trolled his teammate, Travis Kelce, while addressing the media about the preparations ahead of the game.&quot;The trainers and coaches have really done the research, and they understand what we need to do,&quot; Mahomes said on Monday.&quot;So now it's just going down there and playing football. And I think more than anything, it was just explaining to some guys how far the trip was. Some guys didn't understand how far the travel was. Travis, even though he was just down there like last year. It's just explaining to him how the globe works.&quot;The tight end flew to Buenos Aires during the team's November 2023 bye week to meet his partner and music icon, Taylor Swift.The Chiefs ended the preseason with a 0-3 record despite fielding their starters in the preseason finale. They came close to winning three consecutive Super Bowls last season but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Patrick Mahomes and Co. are hoping to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City this season.