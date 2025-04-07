Steelers "feel good" about preparation for 2025 NFL Draft, claims GM Omar Khan

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan has been working hard this offseason to fix the woes his team faced down the stretch in 2024. Just less than three weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft, Khan sat down with former Steelers offensive tackle Max Starks for Steelers.com.
Khan mentioned how he and the coaching staff have spent time with draft candidates and how they will most likely select the best available player with the 21st overall pick rather than a certain position.
“Our goal is always to put ourselves in a position where we don’t have to take a guy at a specific position," Khan said. "And I feel like we’ve added some key pieces to what we’re trying to accomplish. And this draft is, there’s some really good players in this draft that can help us at various positions.
"And we’ve been working hard at trying to make sure we set our board right, and there’s more work to come. This is the next three or four weeks are going to be really important, but we’re right in the middle of it and feel good about it.” (TS 5:25)
The Pittsburgh Steelers need a quarterback heading into the 2025 NFL season. If Aaron Rodgers doesn't make his decision before the NFL Draft, it may force the Steelers to select a quarterback in one of the early rounds.
Omar Khan denied the idea that WR George Pickens will be traded
Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan traded for wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. With the acquisition of Metcalf, some speculated that wide receiver George Pickens could be on the trade block.
Pickens has been a valuable offensive weapon, but sometimes his own afflicted drama affects his play. Omar Khan was asked by reporters recently if he would consider trading George Pickens.
“You need more than one receiver in this league, and we’re fortunate we have George and Calvin (Austin) and excited about what Roman (Wilson) is going to be able to do for us,” Khan told reporters in March.
In 14 games last season, Pickens had 59 receptions for 900 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2024.
