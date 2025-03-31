Jaylen Warren is set to be the starting running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. Warren rose to fame last season as the backup of Najee Harris.

At the NFL league meetings on Monday, Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan spoke to reporters about Warren's impact for next season. Steelers beat reporter Nick Farabaugh tweeted Khan's confidence in him being the starting RB.

"I do view him as a starter-capable. He's played a lot of football for us so obviously we have a lot of confidence. He has a big opportunity this year and we'll see how it goes," Khan wrote.

The former undrafted free-agent RB has played four seasons with Pittsburgh as a backup. In 2023, he rushed for a career-high 784 yards and four touchdowns.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin expressed confidence in Jaylen Warren as starting RB

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of question marks that need to be addressed this offseason. While the quarterback position is the top priority, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that the team will continue to do its due diligence as it waits for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision.

Tomlin also answered questions from reporters regarding the RB position. With Jaylen Warren poised to be the starter, Tomlin expressed his confidence in him being a three-down back but insisted that it's also too early to discuss the depth chart.

"I'm very confident in Jaylen Warren," Tomlin said on Sunday, via Steelers reporter Nick Farabaugh.

Tomlin is known to be tight-lipped when it comes to discussing depth chart decisions. The Steelers signed former Philadelphia Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell this offseason to a one-year contract. Former starting RB Najee Harris rushed for over 1,000 yards last season so replacing that production will be key for Pittsburgh's offense.

Despite not having an answer at the QB position, the Steelers continue to build their roster and have added offensive weapons, including the acquisition of DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks.

