Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger gets honest on Will Howard's draft: "You want a guy that wants to be here"

Will Howard’s emotional reaction to being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t go unnoticed, especially by franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger. On his Footbahlin podcast, Roethlisberger praised the No. 185 pick for showing what he believes every NFL team hopes to see in a young quarterback: genuine passion for the game.

“You want a guy that wants to be here,” Roethlisberger said. “It just is like, listen, it doesn’t matter where I go, just let me go, yeah, which I think too. I’ll go on a little bit of a soapbox tangent here.”

Roethlisberger, who played 18 seasons in Pittsburgh and won two Super Bowls, pointed to Howard’s tearful response after hearing his name called on Day 3 of the draft. The moment, captured on video, quickly went viral and resonated with the former quarterback.

Big Ben questions NIL era, urges Will Howard to focus on the game

In his extended remarks, Roethlisberger offered a broader critique of how the college football landscape has changed in the NIL era. He said he believes NFL teams may now be more cautious during the draft process when evaluating whether a player is driven by love of the game or financial opportunity.

“I think that’s one of the issues with the NIL as we talk about that,” Roethlisberger added. “I think, and maybe, maybe teams now are starting to take that into consideration before they draft. Does the person truly love the game of football or are they just doing it to make money? Sure, it’s a difference. Some guys can come in and just be okay, this is my job. I’m just gonna go do it.”

Howard, who transferred to Ohio State for his final collegiate season and helped the Buckeyes to a national championship, was widely projected as a mid-round selection. His drop to the sixth round surprised some analysts, but Roethlisberger views his landing in Pittsburgh as a long-term opportunity.

The Steelers’ quarterback room currently includes Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson, with the front office also engaged in ongoing conversations with veteran free agent Aaron Rodgers. Regardless of who starts the season under center, Roethlisberger’s advice was clear: stay humble, stay prepared, and prove you belong.

Howard has not spoken publicly since the draft, but with the rookie minicamp approaching and quarterback competition brewing, he’ll soon have the chance to take Roethlisberger’s advice and turn it into action.

