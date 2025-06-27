Steelers great Big Ben ranks prime Aaron Rodgers over Patrick Mahomes today 

Aaron Rodgers in his prime was more impressive than Patrick Mahomes at this stage of his career. That’s according to former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Ad

The six-time Pro Bowler was asked if he’d take the Steelers quarterback in his prime or Mahomes.

“I would take Aaron in his prime,” Roethlisberger said on Wednesday (18:30), via “Footbahlin Ben.” “Aaron Rodgers in his prime was one of the top few to ever do it.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

During his days with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers was named NFL MVP four times. He also led the league in passer rating on four occasions, while being named a Pro Bowler 10 times.

Mahomes has been the league MVP twice, and was named to the Pro Bowl six times. He led the NFL in passing yards in 2022 (5,250), and has won three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs. Rodgers’ only Super Bowl title was in 2010.

Ad

Roethlisberger added that he thinks Mahomes is just exiting his prime, However, he said it would be a harder conversation if comparing the Chiefs pivot and Rodgers in their primes.

“If we’re talking prime and prime then I’m gonna really have to think hard on that, like I am, “ Roethlisberger said (19:12).

Rodgers holds the single-season NFL record for passer rating (122.5 in 2011), while Mahomes has the league record for total yards by a quarterback in a season (5,614 in 2022).

Ad

Roethlisberger, who won two Super Bowls with the Steelers, holds the NFL record for most career 500-yard passing games (four). He made it to three Super Bowls, with his only loss against Rodgers and the Packers in 2010.

Aaron Rodgers starting job not secure

While 2025 could be the swan song for Aaron Rodgers, one Steelers legend isn’t convinced he’ll be the guy to lead the team to success next season.

Ad

James Harrison, won two Super Bowls with Ben Roethlisberger and was a two-time first-team All-Pro, shared his thoughts on Friday.

“If they start losing and it’s looking like they ain’t gonna make above .500, I think it gets real ugly, real fast," Harrison said on Thursday, via "Night Cap." "To the point of they may just be like, ‘You know what, let’s let this dude go midseason. For Aaron, let’s just get him outta here and put one of these other quarterbacks in.”

Behind Rodgers on the Steelers quarterback depth chart is Mason Rudolph, followed by their 2025 draft pick Will Howard and Skylar Thompson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Lefevre Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.



Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.



His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.



When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.