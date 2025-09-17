Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes feelings known on using Eagles' polarizing tush push play

Mike Tomlin has come forward to share his thoughts about using his own version of the Eagles' Tush Push play. During an interview with the media on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach hinted at them practicing their own version of the play, but did not reveal any additional strategy details.&quot;Yes,&quot; Tomlin said as per Steelers Nation. &quot;I'm not going to get into strategy. You guys come to practice, you see what we do. You guys are trying to get me on record. Next.&quot;The Eagles have used the Tush Push play successfully on several occasions alongside their quarterback, Jalen Hurts. This has led to them creating some game-defining moments, allowing their quarterback to gain a few critical yards for first downs or get into the end zone.However, because of the nature of the play, it gained a lot of traction this offseason, resulting in team owners voting on its ban during the annual NFL league meeting in March. The proposal was initially made by the Green Bay Packers, but it fell short of two votes to be brought into motion.Thus, this allowed the Eagles to continue using the Tush Push play this season as well. Jalen Hurts utilized this to score a touchdown during their Week 2 victory over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.Ex-Steelers HC shares his thoughts on the Tush Push playOn Monday, former Steeles coach Bill Cowher shared his thoughts on the Tush Push play.He shared his voice against the legality of this play and believed that the league would only make a change if a serious injury occurred because of it.&quot;I've been against the play for two years, I've made my feelings quite known,&quot; Cowher said on the Dan Patrick Show. &quot;It's not a football play. It's a scrum. And they had that in rugby, Dan. They eliminated the scrum because it wasn't safe. But we keep it in the NFL. We're going to have to wait for some kind of catastrophic injury to change it.&quot;When the Eagles used the Tush Push play against the Chiefs, post-game analysis found that they may have committed a few false starts. Nick Sirianni came forward to address this issue, stating that they will work on polishing the execution of this play.&quot;I think the one clip I saw of it was slowed down so much that I'm not sure you can see that to the naked (eye),&quot; Sirianni said as per SI. &quot;We understand that we have to perfect that play and we'll keep working on being perfect on that play.&quot;Will the league make some changes to his controversial play in the near future?