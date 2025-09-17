  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes feelings known on using Eagles' polarizing tush push play

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes feelings known on using Eagles' polarizing tush push play

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 17, 2025 03:51 GMT
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes feelings known on using Eagles
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes feelings known on using Eagles' polarizing tush push play

Mike Tomlin has come forward to share his thoughts about using his own version of the Eagles' Tush Push play. During an interview with the media on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach hinted at them practicing their own version of the play, but did not reveal any additional strategy details.

Ad
"Yes," Tomlin said as per Steelers Nation. "I'm not going to get into strategy. You guys come to practice, you see what we do. You guys are trying to get me on record. Next."

The Eagles have used the Tush Push play successfully on several occasions alongside their quarterback, Jalen Hurts. This has led to them creating some game-defining moments, allowing their quarterback to gain a few critical yards for first downs or get into the end zone.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, because of the nature of the play, it gained a lot of traction this offseason, resulting in team owners voting on its ban during the annual NFL league meeting in March. The proposal was initially made by the Green Bay Packers, but it fell short of two votes to be brought into motion.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Thus, this allowed the Eagles to continue using the Tush Push play this season as well. Jalen Hurts utilized this to score a touchdown during their Week 2 victory over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ad

Ex-Steelers HC shares his thoughts on the Tush Push play

On Monday, former Steeles coach Bill Cowher shared his thoughts on the Tush Push play.

He shared his voice against the legality of this play and believed that the league would only make a change if a serious injury occurred because of it.

"I've been against the play for two years, I've made my feelings quite known," Cowher said on the Dan Patrick Show. "It's not a football play. It's a scrum. And they had that in rugby, Dan. They eliminated the scrum because it wasn't safe. But we keep it in the NFL. We're going to have to wait for some kind of catastrophic injury to change it."
Ad
Ad

When the Eagles used the Tush Push play against the Chiefs, post-game analysis found that they may have committed a few false starts. Nick Sirianni came forward to address this issue, stating that they will work on polishing the execution of this play.

"I think the one clip I saw of it was slowed down so much that I'm not sure you can see that to the naked (eye)," Sirianni said as per SI. "We understand that we have to perfect that play and we'll keep working on being perfect on that play."

Will the league make some changes to his controversial play in the near future?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications