Steelers host Jaxson Dart as Aaron Rodgers continues to delay free agency decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning for their future quarterback, Jaxson Dart. On Thursday, they hosted the Ole Miss QB for a visit before the 2025 NFL draft. The 22-year-old is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, and the Steelers seem very interested.

Among the Steelers' pre-draft visitors today, Ole Miss QB Dart was the most popular name. The franchise also had safety Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina, wide receiver Jaylin Noel from Iowa State and defensive end Jamaree Caldwell from Oregon in addition to Dart.

This move comes as veteran QB Aaron Rodgers continues to delay his free agency decision, leaving teams like the Steelers not to keep all their eggs in one basket.

Dart had an impressive college career in Mississippi under coach Lane Kiffin. In 2024, he had 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns. His dual-threat style and strong arm make him a great fit for teams looking to rebuild their quarterback room or roster.

CFB analyst sees Jaxson Dart alongside Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft

College football analyst Dan Orlovsky said Jaxson Dart is just as good as Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. He suggested that Dart could even be a top-10 pick.

Orlovsky shared his thoughts on Friday during "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I'm a Jaxson Dart guy and I don't think that he makes it out of the top 10," Orlovsky said. "If I were the Raiders, the Jets, or the Saints, I would be very seriously considering drafting him in the top 10. He sees it well and he can throw it.

For me he is that one guy in the class, I say Cam (Ward) is No. 1 at the QB spot but Dart would be neck and neck with Shedeur for me."

With the NFL draft approaching, it remains to be seen if teams like the Raiders, Jets or Saints will take Orlovsky’s advice and consider selecting the Ole Miss QB within the top 10 picks.

