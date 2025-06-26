Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger gets honest on Aaron Rodgers' post-Achilles era under Mike Tomlin

Ben Roethlisberger sees no reason to doubt Aaron Rodgers in 2025. He expects the veteran quarterback to look sharper than he did in his first year back from injury.

The Steelers legend shared his thoughts on Rodgers' outlook heading into the new season.

"Last year was his first one back," Roethlisberger said on Wednesday (08:15), via "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger." "He won't even be thinking about the Achilles this year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think you'll actually get a better Aaron this year than you even though a year older, I think you'll get a better Aaron this year than you did last year, just because the the thought process of the Achilles - 'What can I do?' … I guess in saying all that, I just think that this will be big for Aaron."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rodgers ruptured his Achilles just four snaps into the New York Jets’ 2023 opener, derailing a season loaded with expectations. Although he returned in 2024, early struggles with rhythm and mobility were evident.

One such instance came in Week 7, when he threw two interceptions against Pittsburgh in a lopsided loss. However, as the season progressed, Rodgers began to regain form. He finished the year with 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions.

The Jets missed the playoffs, but Rodgers closed strong, throwing for over 250 yards in four of his final six games.

Roethlisberger sees a mental breakthrough coming for Aaron Rodgers

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Ben Roethlisberger, who went through his physical rehab after major elbow surgery in 2019, drew parallels between their comebacks. In his view, it’s not just about physical recovery. He said that it’s the psychological reset that unlocks peak performance.

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016. With Mike Tomlin at the helm and a young, evolving roster around him, Rodgers offers not just experience. He provides an edge in high-pressure situations that the franchise has missed since Roethlisberger’s retirement.

Beyond team expectations, Rodgers is approaching several personal milestones. He enters the season with 62,952 career passing yards, just 1,136 shy of Roethlisberger’s 64,088, good for fifth in NFL history. When asked about possibly being passed on the all-time list, Roethlisberger responded without hesitation.

“Aaron is gonna pass my all-time passing record this year?" Roethlisberger said on Wednesday, via "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger." "Good records are meant to be broken.”

Rodgers, for his part, isn’t dwelling on numbers. Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, he called next season probably his last, leaving the door open for retirement after his 21st campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.