Steelers inquired Packers about Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate in hopes of potentially signing 4x NFL MVP: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached out to the Green Bay Packers regarding wide receiver Romeo Doubs, as reported by Pittsburgh radio host Andrew Fillipponi. This comes just one day after the Steelers traded wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys for a third-round selection in the 2026 NFL draft.

Fillipponi posted the information on Thursday on his X account.

"Source: The Steelers have inquired about Packers WR Romeo Doubs. Green Bay drafted 2 WRs. And Aaron Rodgers played with Doubs in 2022. It's believed Rodgers really likes Doubs. We'll see where this goes," Fillipponi tweeted.

Pittsburgh is in what multiple reports describe as a "holding pattern" at quarterback, with Rodgers still undecided about his future. The four-time NFL MVP previously played with Doubs during the 2022 season in Green Bay.

The connection between Doubs and Aaron Rodgers could be key to the Steelers' strategy

Romeo Doubs has become expendable in Green Bay following the Packers' decision to draft receivers Matthew Golden and Savion Williams with high picks this offseason. However, Doubs put together a productive 2024 campaign with 46 receptions for 600 yards and four touchdowns.

"Romeo Doubs is a big fan of Aaron Rodgers and AR liked playing with Romeo that short time as well," Steelers Depot tweeted on Wednesday.

The Jets X-Factor recently suggested that New York should also consider pursuing Doubs, who will be a free agent after next season. Spotrac projects him to sign a contract worth approximately $47 million over four years.

Doubs faced some challenges last season, including a one-week suspension for missing practice due to frustration with his role. However, he returned on good terms, catching two touchdowns in a Week 6 victory against Arizona.

The third-round pick the Steelers received for Pickens could potentially be used as part of a package to acquire Doubs. Based on recent trade values, with Pickens going for a third-round selection, analysts suggest Doubs might be available for a fifth-round pick.

With DK Metcalf already on the roster, pairing him with Doubs would give Pittsburgh two legitimate receiving threats.

