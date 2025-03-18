Steelers insider gets 100% real on Mike Tomlin's future amid recent playoff struggles and uncertain QB position

After starting the season 10-3, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers lost the final four games of the regular season before falling at the first hurdle in the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens. The franchise has gone eight years without a playoff win despite never finishing under .500 in that span.

The Steelers' rinse-and-repeat pattern since the 2016 season and the fact that they do not have a starting quarterback have prompted suggestions that the team needs to switch things up and commit to a rebuild.

Rumors have circulated that the team could pick Jaxson Dart in the 2025 draft, which would mark the beginning of an overhaul and potentially spell the end of Tomlin's time in Pittsburgh.

However, team insider Gerry Dulac believes that barring a disastrous campaign in 2025, the franchise won't consider moving on from the veteran head coach. On The Dan Patrick Show on Monday, he said (8:54):

"I think [Tomlin] could survive another 10-7. I think he could survive 9-8. They gave him a three-year extension. He's good through 2027, and I have always gotten a sense that, you know, it's up to Mike Tomlin, if and when he feels maybe I've had enough."

Dulac suggested that the Steelers will only move on from Tomlin if he demands an exit from the franchise (9:14):

"None of this debate is about whether Mike Tomlin is a good coach. We know that. It's about how much longer are you going to continue to watch the same thing before you think, 'Hey, you know what? Maybe we just need a change.'"

Mike Tomlin on future with Steelers

Following the Steelers' season-ending loss to the Ravens, Mike Tomlin was asked about teams calling Pittsburgh's front office and offering draft picks to acquire the veteran head coach. The 53-year-old immediately shut down the idea of leaving the franchise, via NBC Sports:

“I have no message [for teams interested in me]. Save your time.”

Tomlin has no interest in leaving Pittsburgh and remains committed to helping the franchise end its long wait for playoff success. He promised "big changes" in the offseason and the team has backed his statement with the acquisition of wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks.

However, the Steelers are yet to find a starting quarterback but have been linked with Aaron Rodgers, who's looking to add another Super Bowl win to his resume before he calls it a day on his Hall of Fame career.

Perhaps the four-time MVP would provide the spark Tomlin and Pittsburgh have been looking for since their last playoff win in 2017.

