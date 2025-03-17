Jaxson Dart Draft Rumors: Struggling AFC giants linked to ex-Ole Miss QB

Quarterback Jaxson Dart began his collegiate career with the USC Trojans in 2021. After just one season, he entered the transfer portal and joined the Ole Miss Rebels. Dart was named the starting quarterback right after his arrival by coach Lane Kiffin. In three seasons with the Rebels, he recorded 10,617 yards and 72 TDs passing before declaring for this year's NFL Draft.

According to a report by NFL analyst Jordan Reid, Jaxson Dart could potentially be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are one of the teams that need a long-term quarterback solution on the depth chart.

"Ole Miss QB Jaxon Dart 'could be in play' with the 21st overall pick for the Steelers, per @Jordan_Reid Or Pittsburgh could wait until the 3rd round and select someone like Tyler Shough or Jalen Milroe," according to a tweet from SleeperNFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers had Justin Fields and Russell Wilson as their quarterbacks last season. They finished with a 10-7 campaign and qualified for the playoffs. However, their Super Bowl hopes were thwarted after a loss to the Ravens in the Wild Card round.

The Steelers parted ways with Justin Fields after he signed with the New York Jets during this free agency. Reports suggest they are looking to bring in Aaron Rodgers on a short-term deal. Thus, drafting Jaxson Dart will give them a young quarterback to develop for the future.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were initially projected to bring in a wide receiver with their 21st overall pick. However, after acquiring DK Metcalf through a trade with the Seahawks, this gives them the room to potentially pick up the Ole Miss QB and develop him into a future franchise quarterback.

Ex-Raiders GM compares Jaxson Dart to Shedeur Sanders

The top two projected quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft are Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. However, earlier in March, ex-Raiders GM Mike Mayock made an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show.

During this interview, Maycock compared Jaxson Dart to Shedeur Sanders. He pointed out the similarities between them and their gameplay.

"I think (Jaxson Dart) is really similar to Shedeur Sanders with the things they do well....they both throw with anticipation, they both throw with timing and accuracy," Mayock said. "Neither of them is a dynamic athlete, yet they can make you miss and maneuver in the pocket. Both of them have to win with anticipation and pocket mechanics." (TS-2:00 onwards)

The Ole Miss quarterback was initially projected to be a second-round to third-round pick in April. However, Dart caught the attention of scouts and teams with his impressive Combine performance, earning a prospect grade of 6.17. Could he be the one to turn around the fortunes of the Steelers?

