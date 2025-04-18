Steelers insider lists only two options left for Aaron Rodgers going into 2025 NFL season

The future of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has narrowed to just two choices, according to a prominent Steelers insider. During a recent interview, NFL analyst Gerry Dula suggested Rodgers now faces a two-decision: either join the Pittsburgh Steelers or head into retirement.

During his appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Friday, Dula provided fresh insight into the stalemate between Rodgers and the Steelers.

"I don't know when forever is, but you know their offer hasn't changed," Dula said. "It's been on the table—It's a one-year deal, I can't tell you exactly what the number is, but it's not anything that's going to blow somebody away.

They're basically waiting for him to make the decision and they are willing to wait, but anything he said yesterday was not any surprise to the Steelers, and let's face it, there's basically one team and the other option is retirement. So we'll see what he chooses, but as we all know from Aaron Rodgers, who knows when and what that will be." (0:42)

The situation has reached this point after Rodgers' exit from the New York Jets earlier in the offseason. According to Rodgers' account on "The Pat McAfee Show," his meeting with the Jets' new leadership lasted only about 15 minutes before they informed him they were moving in a different direction.

For Aaron Rodgers, committing to a team is a "big thing"

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

Aaron Rodgers has maintained that his delayed decision stems from personal matters taking precedence over football considerations. During his April appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," he attempted to address speculation about his future:

"I have a lot of things that are taking my attention, and have, beginning in January, away from football. That's where I've been focusing most of my attention on. Making a commitment to a team is a big thing."

"Felt like I've owed anybody any sort of decision at any point," he said and emphasized that he's been upfront with teams about his personal priorities.

This stance has frustrated some within the Steelers organization, who, according to CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, haven't heard from Rodgers since their Mar. 21 meeting.

A recent SteelersWire article suggested the team should move on from Rodgers, calling the prolonged uncertainty an "embarrassing situation" for Pittsburgh. The article noted that the Steelers might need to explore other options as the NFL draft approaches rapidly. They are committing to Mason Rudolph, drafting a quarterback, or pursuing a trade.

Rodgers claimed on McAfee's show that he disclosed to teams he'd play for as little as $10 million—well below market value for a starting quarterback.

