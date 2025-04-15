Steelers insider ties T.J. Watt’s contract extension delay to Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2025 offseason with a myriad of problems. However, T.J. Watt's impending contract extension was one they did not expect to cause headaches. The franchise is keen on retaining the linebacker, who was a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award.
However, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett's $160 million extension has reset the market value of premier pass rushers like Watt. The 30-year-old is likely expecting an offer in the same range as Garrett's new deal. However, Steelers insider Mark Kaboly believes the two sides cannot begin negotiations until the franchise gets a definitive answer from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On 93.7 The Fan, he said:
“I think the hang-up is, the Steelers wanna see what Aaron Rodgers is gonna get and whatever is left, they might say, okay, T.J., this is it.”
The Steelers have $32.3 million left in cap space and will likely have to commit most if not all of it to Rodgers if he decides to join the team. That'll leave them with no money to offer to Watt, who has one year left on his contract with the franchise.
Pittsburgh's hopes of retaining the linebacker could diminish further if the Dallas Cowboys hand Micah Parsons the $200 million extension he's keen on signing. Teams across the league are monitoring the situation closely as a former Defensive Player of the Year could soon be available at a relatively modest asking price.
