With a lot of rumors circling around the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for a veteran quarterback this offseason such as Justin Fields, Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins, one former Steelers legend quarerback thinks the team should stick with their current quarterbacks.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh's four-time Super Bowl winning quarterback said the team should stick with Kenny Pickett as the team's starter. Bradshaw said Pickett has the skillset and competitiveness to suceed as Pittsburgh's quarterback and thinks the team needs to build around him:

“I love Pickett. I know him well. He’s fiercely competitive. He’s a tough-minded kind. Things don’t bother him. I really like him a lot. Kenny’s got the poise. I just want my quarterback to be poised. If he’s poised, then his brain’s gonna be calm, he’s going to see the coverages, he’s going to be quick with his decision making. And Pickett has all of that.”

Has Kenny Pickett done enough to remain the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting qaurterback in 2024?

Kenny Pickett during AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills

Kenny Pickett was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the hopes of becoming their next franchise quarterback.

As a rookie, he started 12 games, going 7-5 with lousy QB stats. He threw for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also added three rushing touchdowns.

This past season, he went 7-5 again and had lousy stats, again. He threw for 2,070 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

In his career, he's thrown for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 24 career games. That may not cut it as a franchise quarterback in 2024.

Could Justin Fields be hinting that he wants to join the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Justin Field during Chicago Bears v Pittsburgh Steelers

Justin Fields knows the NFL is a business. Deep down, he knows that there is a realistic chance that the Chicago Bears could trade him this offseason with the position they're in.

While the Steelers and Atlanta Falcons have been the teams most linked to Fields, he recently said on the the St. Brown Brothers podcast that his favorite non-home stadium in the NFL is Pittsburgh's. He said it was 'lit' playing there and seeing fans wave the Terrible Towel.

Things will certainly heat up before April when the 2024 NFL Draft takes place. Fields could very well get traded or Chicago could decide to roll with him for another season.

What do you think will happen with Justin Fields?

