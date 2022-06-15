REPORT: Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick signs new deal to make him highest-paid safety in NFL history

The Pittsburgh Steelers made safety Minkah Fitzpatrick the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history on Wednesday, June 15.

The Steelers and Fitzpatrick came to an agreement on a four-year, $73.6 million deal with $36 million guaranteed at signing, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Steelers traded their 1st, 5th, and 6th round picks to the Miami Dolphins for Minkah Fitzpatrick on September 16, 2019. At the time, many people questioned the trade on the Steelers' end but it seemed to have worked out for them as they landed an All-Pro in Fitzpatrick and signed him to a massive extension.

He earned AP first-team All-Pro honors in back-to-back seasons in 2019 and 2020, as well as back-to-back Pro Bowls. Last season, he recorded a career-high 124 tackles, including 84 solo tackles.

In his four-year career, he has 352 total tackles, 36 pass deflections, 13 interceptions (three for touchdowns), four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and a recovery for a touchdown.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is “excited” to be with the Steelers for the foreseeable future

Moments after signing his contract with the Steelers, Minkah Fitzpatrick told reporters that he’s very excited.

“I am very excited, I am still kind of in shock right now. It's a blessing. I am really excited. It's just the beginning. I am appreciative. I am thankful. Now I just want to keep on chopping."

Fitzpatrick added that he loves the history of the Steelers and what they stand for.

“I love the history here. What it stands for. The standard we are held to. The standard coach (Mike) Tomlin holds us to, on the field and off the field. The standard of winning playoff games, division titles, and championship games."

"I really like it here. I have been playing well the last three seasons, at a high level. I love the atmosphere, the coaching, the tradition. Being able to continue that for the next few years is definitely a blessing."

This was the first big signing of the Omar Khan-era. He became the Steelers’ GM when Kevin Colbert stepped down.

Khan is also excited to have extended Fitzpatrick.

“We are very excited to sign Minkah to a new five-year contract. Minkah is one of the top safeties in the NFL and we are thrilled he will be in Pittsburgh through, at least, the next five years. When we traded for him, we knew he was going to be an integral part of our defense and we look forward to that continuing as we prepare for the upcoming season."

The Steelers have now extended TJ Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick in back-to-back off-seasons.

