“Steelers are making a monumental mistake” - Emmanuel Acho delivers his verdict on Pittsburgh’s pursuit of Aaron Rodgers

Emmanuel Acho thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers should give up on Aaron Rodgers, and it might not be for the reason you think. The analyst and former NFLer thinks the Steelers should not pursue the four-time MVP not because he is taking too long to make a decision, but because they need a long-term solution instead.

Acho was speaking during his regular session on the panel of Fox Sports 1’s "The Facility" on Monday:

“I think the Steelers are making a monumental mistake waiting on Aaron Rodgers, because (Aaron) Rodgers is a band-aid on a situation that needs reconstructive surgery.

“Aaron Rodgers is going to give you a 10 to 12-month stop-gap on a situation that needs a 10 to 12-year solution.”

He also recounted a rumor that the Steelers’ brass were on the way to Ann Arbor to attend Michigan’s Pro Day, but changed their travel plans to host the quarterback:

“I heard this, the Steelers were supposed to be going to Michigan's Pro Day. But they heard Aaron Rodgers was coming in to take a visit.”

He believes that could cost them a quality rookie when the Steelers pick 21st in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

“So instead of going to Michigan's Pro Day, where the Steelers could have scouted a defensive tackle in which they need, Michigan produces defensive tackles by the masses. Instead of scouting the cornerback, which they obviously need opposite JPJ (Joey Porter Jr), shout out to Darius Slay, a veteran there. Instead of scouting Will Johnson, a top two or three cornerback on the draft, they're waiting on Rodgers.”

Acho also added that waiting on Rodgers has cost them other quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and will also cost them a long-term rookie starter.

“They've ostracized Russell Wilson. They've ostracized Jameis Winston. They've ostracized so many quarterbacks because they're waiting on Rodgers.

“And now, you're not looking into the future, going to a pro day where you could have watched your next 10 to 15-year starters work out." Instead, you're waiting on Aaron Rodgers, and Rodgers still hasn't made a decision. So to me, waiting on Aaron Rodgers is a monumental mistake that I don't even know if they realize they're making right now.”

Rodgers will turn 42 during the 2025 NFL season, his 21st in the league since being drafted in 2005.

Steelers' GM Omar Khan and HC Mike Tomlin skip Michigan Pro Day to host Aaron Rodgers

The incident that Acho shared was also reported by other sources like ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. It is believed that general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin stayed in Pittsburgh for Rodgers to visit. The Steelers have historically sent a large contingent that included the two biggest decision-makers on personnel to every major Pro Day.

What adds to the frustration for many is that Rodgers left the Steelers facility without signing a contract. While he is still expected by analysts to sign for Pittsburgh, frustration is building with fans and players who believe, as Cam Heyward put it, "Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don't."

