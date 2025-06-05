"Steelers put themselves in this corner" - NFL analyst slams Mike Tomlin's team for chasing Aaron Rodgers like "desperate" Jets 

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for a response from Aaron Rodgers. It's been several weeks since reports of the franchise making an offer to the four-time NFL MVP. However, Rodgers has stayed silent on his future in the league while not providing a decisive answer to the Steelers.

On Wednesday, NFL analyst Peter Schrager criticized Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and his team for continuing to pursue the Super Bowl XLV champion amidst the uncertainty.

During an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up", he said the Steelers are being "desperate" like how the New York Jets were two seasons ago when they acquired Rodgers from Green Bay.

"This isn't the Jets last year or two years ago where it's this desperate franchise and, 'Oh, the savior, Aaron Rodgers, come!'" Schrager said. "This is the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers that has all those Super Bowl trophies and has veteran guys in the locker room who think they can be competitive this year."

Schrager also highlighted how the Giants moved on from Rodgers after he took his time deciding his future:

"The Steelers put themselves in this corner. When Aaron Rodgers met with them and the Giants, Aaron Rodgers said, 'I do not have a timetable. So if you're not comfortable with that, go ahead and move on.' The Giants promptly moved on and signed Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson and drafted a rookie quarterback... The Steelers sat on their hands, waited and said, 'It's on you.'"

The veterans the Steelers have in the quarterback room are Skylar Thompson and Mason Rudolph. They did utilize the 2025 NFL draft to acquire ex-Ohio State star Will Howard in the sixth round. Thus, there is a possibility that the rookie might end up as the team's QB1 if they experience a fallout with Rodgers.

Ex-NFL GM wants Mike Tomlin to give up on Aaron Rodgers while focusing on Will Howard

Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum believes that the Steelers are wasting time pursuing Rodgers. Last week on the same show, he urged Mike Tomlin and his team to focus on developing Will Howard, who won the 2024 national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

On Monday, Tannebaum doubled down on this take on the "Unsportsmanlike" show:

"Is there something about the Steelers that they think about Will Howard, who, but for a pretty bad workout at the Combine may have been a top three-round pick?... As great as Aaron Rodgers was, he's gonna be 42 this December.

"Like, are we better off with a young Will Howard that has everything in front of him that'll be (chomping) at the bit? So, to me, the Aaron Rodgers thing, like what are really getting now at the end of the day?"

Last season, the Steelers had Russell Wilson and Justin Fields on their quarterback depth chart. After one season, Wilson joined the New York Giants while Fields signed a two-year contract worth $40 million with the Jets.

