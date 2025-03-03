  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Steelers QB Russell Wilson sends 2-word reaction as wife Ciara turn heads at Oscars party

Steelers QB Russell Wilson sends 2-word reaction as wife Ciara turn heads at Oscars party

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Mar 03, 2025 22:14 GMT
Steelers QB Russell Wilson sends 2-word reaction as wifey Ciara turn heads at Oscars part
Steelers QB Russell Wilson sends 2-word reaction as wifey Ciara turn heads at Oscars part

Like last year, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara showed up at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. He opted to wear a classic black tuxedo. Meanwhile, she wore a shimmering, fitted gown with feathered details.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a video posted by GQ Sports on Instagram, Russell Wilson couldn't take his eyes off his wife.

"My Queen," he wrote in the comments.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Source: (Via Instagram/ @gqsports)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @gqsports)

The Steelers QB also separately posted on Instagram about their attendance. To which, Ciara commented:

Ad
"I love you my Sexy Daddy."
Source: (Via Instagram/ @dangerusswilson)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @dangerusswilson)

The 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party was a big, star-filled event held at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, California. Hosted by Vanity Fair’s editor-in-chief, Radhika Jones, the party brought together many celebrities.

Ad

While the Steelers QB enjoyed the glamorous night, his NFL future is uncertain. There is speculation that he might leave the Pittsburgh Steelers, with teams like the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders showing interest.

Russell Wilson and Ciara frequently make red carpet apperances

Russell Wilson and Ciara have been to many award shows together.

Some red-carpet events which they attended are:

Ad

Vanity Fair Oscars Party – in 2020, 2023 and 2024.

youtube-cover
Ad

ESPYs – in 2019 and 2022.

youtube-cover
Ad

Billboard Women in Music Awards – in 2022.

youtube-cover
Ad

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards – in 2015.

youtube-cover
Ad

Russell Wilson and Ciara met in March 2015 at a University of Wisconsin basketball game and instantly connected. By April 2015, they made their first public appearance together at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

In March 2016, Russell proposed to Ciara during a surprise trip to Seychelles. A few months later, on July 6, 2016, they got married in a ceremony at Peckforton Castle in England.

Since then, they have built a family. Ciara has a son, Future Zahir Wilburn (born 2014), from a previous relationship. Together, she and Russell have three children: Sienna (2017), Win (2020) and Amora (2023).

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी