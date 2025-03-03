Steelers QB Russell Wilson sends 2-word reaction as wife Ciara turn heads at Oscars party

Like last year, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara showed up at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. He opted to wear a classic black tuxedo. Meanwhile, she wore a shimmering, fitted gown with feathered details.

Ad

Ad

Trending

In a video posted by GQ Sports on Instagram, Russell Wilson couldn't take his eyes off his wife.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My Queen," he wrote in the comments.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Source: (Via Instagram/ @gqsports)

The Steelers QB also separately posted on Instagram about their attendance. To which, Ciara commented:

Ad

"I love you my Sexy Daddy."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @dangerusswilson)

The 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party was a big, star-filled event held at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, California. Hosted by Vanity Fair’s editor-in-chief, Radhika Jones, the party brought together many celebrities.

Ad

While the Steelers QB enjoyed the glamorous night, his NFL future is uncertain. There is speculation that he might leave the Pittsburgh Steelers, with teams like the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders showing interest.

Russell Wilson and Ciara frequently make red carpet apperances

Russell Wilson and Ciara have been to many award shows together.

Some red-carpet events which they attended are:

Ad

Vanity Fair Oscars Party – in 2020, 2023 and 2024.

Ad

ESPYs – in 2019 and 2022.

Ad

Billboard Women in Music Awards – in 2022.

Ad

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards – in 2015.

Ad

Russell Wilson and Ciara met in March 2015 at a University of Wisconsin basketball game and instantly connected. By April 2015, they made their first public appearance together at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

In March 2016, Russell proposed to Ciara during a surprise trip to Seychelles. A few months later, on July 6, 2016, they got married in a ceremony at Peckforton Castle in England.

Since then, they have built a family. Ciara has a son, Future Zahir Wilburn (born 2014), from a previous relationship. Together, she and Russell have three children: Sienna (2017), Win (2020) and Amora (2023).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.