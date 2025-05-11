Steelers rookie Derrick Harmon at loss for words on Mother's Day while mourning death of his mom Tiffany Saine

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon is heartbroken as this Mother's Day is his first since his mom's death. Tiffay Saine died just hours after he was drafted by the Steelers in the first round on April 24.

Ad

Harmon shared how hard Mother's Day is for him as he continues to grieve her loss. In a post on his Instagram Story on Sunday, Harmon shared a photo of himself with his mom when he was a child.

"Happy Mother's Day ma. I didn't think today would be this hard on me but it's so bad." Harmon captioned.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Derrick Harmon shared his emotions on the loss of his mother (image credit: instagram/derrick55__)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Saine suffered a stroke when Harmon was a freshman at Michigan State, where he played three seasons before transferring to Oregon. After Harmon was drafted by the Steelers, he rushed to the hospital to share his good news with her, and she died shortly after.

Ad

Trending

Derrick Harmon dedicated draft selection to his Mom, Tiffany

The day after Derrick Harmon was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21, news circulated that his mother, Tiffany, had died. It was important for the former Oregon defensive tackle to share his draft news with his mother, which was what he did.

Harmon still made the trip to Pittsburgh the following day, speaking with media and meeting with members of ownership and the coaching staff. During the NFL draft weekend, Harmon shared a heartfelt post dedicated to his mother, declaring that their dreams for him had come to fruition.

Ad

In the carousel of photos, Harmon included snaps of his draft party along with photos with his mom.

"blessed is a understatement🙏🏾 We did it mama!!!❤️," Harmon captioned on April 27.

Harmon participated in rookie mini camp with Steelers last week, just days after his mother's funeral.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.