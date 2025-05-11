Steelers rookie Derrick Harmon at loss for words on Mother's Day while mourning death of his mom Tiffany Saine

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon is heartbroken as this Mother's Day is his first since his mom's death. Tiffay Saine died just hours after he was drafted by the Steelers in the first round on April 24.
Harmon shared how hard Mother's Day is for him as he continues to grieve her loss. In a post on his Instagram Story on Sunday, Harmon shared a photo of himself with his mom when he was a child.
"Happy Mother's Day ma. I didn't think today would be this hard on me but it's so bad." Harmon captioned.
Saine suffered a stroke when Harmon was a freshman at Michigan State, where he played three seasons before transferring to Oregon. After Harmon was drafted by the Steelers, he rushed to the hospital to share his good news with her, and she died shortly after.
Derrick Harmon dedicated draft selection to his Mom, Tiffany
The day after Derrick Harmon was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21, news circulated that his mother, Tiffany, had died. It was important for the former Oregon defensive tackle to share his draft news with his mother, which was what he did.
Harmon still made the trip to Pittsburgh the following day, speaking with media and meeting with members of ownership and the coaching staff. During the NFL draft weekend, Harmon shared a heartfelt post dedicated to his mother, declaring that their dreams for him had come to fruition.
In the carousel of photos, Harmon included snaps of his draft party along with photos with his mom.
"blessed is a understatement🙏🏾 We did it mama!!!❤️," Harmon captioned on April 27.
Harmon participated in rookie mini camp with Steelers last week, just days after his mother's funeral.
