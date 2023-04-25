Wide receiver Allen Robinson was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past week after one season in LA.

The Rams signed Robinson to a three-year $46.5 million deal and shipped him to Pittsburgh after one season. In his lone season with the Rams, Robinson caught 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games in 2022.

Following his departure from the Rams, Robinson spoke to the media on Monday about his time in LA. He said he felt good about how he played last year:

"I have a lot of football left in me. I thought last year for the time that I was playing, in those 10 games, I felt very good about some of the things that I did. Unfortunately, I didn't get maybe some of the opportunities that I may have wanted and things like that.

"But as far as how I felt as a football player from my route-running ability, being able to get active a little bit in the red zone and doing some things like that on third down and stuff like that, I felt very good about last year."

Robinson added that he wasn't utilized correctly in LA and had a familiar metaphor about how he was being used, quoting NBA veteran point guard Patrick Beverly:

"If you're a fork, you don't want to be used as a spoon the majority of the time."

Earlier this year, Beverley had said the same words to express his frustration about not being used well by the Los Angeles Lakers before he moved to the Chicago Bulls

Hopefully, Pittsburgh will use Robinson as a fork because he can be one of the top receivers when he is playing his best game.

He's recorded three seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards and led the league in touchdown receptions in 2015. He has played in 110 games in his career, recording 528 receptions, 6,748 receiving yards, and 43 touchdowns.

Can Allen Robinson help the Pittsburgh Steelers become one of the best offenses in football?

Carolina Panthers v Los Angeles Rams

After starting 2-6 last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers finished the year 9-8. They bounced around between quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett before Pickett took over as the team's starting quarterback. Pickett finished 7-5 as a starter and became the first rookie in NFL history to throw a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of the fourth quarter in two games.

Second-year running back Najee Harris rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and recorded 10 total touchdowns. With Allen Robinson joining a young receiving core featured by Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, he'll make the offense even better.

The Steelers will also anticipate the return of TJ Watt back on defense this season.

Do you think Allen Robinson can help make the Steelers make the playoffs this season?

