"He's going to win Defensive Player of the Year" - Skip Bayless makes a bold prediction for Dallas Cowboys star to pip Aaron Donald, TJ Watt for illustrious NFL award

Last season, Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons won Defensive Rookie of the Year while having one of the best rookie seasons ever. He was so impressive on the field that he even tied for second in Defensive Player of the Year with Aaron Donald. Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt took home the award, getting 42 votes, as Donald and Parsons each got only three.

Lifelong Dallas Cowboy fan and "Undisputed" analyst, Skip Bayless has high expectations for the young Dallas linebacker this season.

Bayless believes the second-year linebacker will win Defensive Player of the Year this season.

He said:

"We agree with Micah. He said he's nothing but special and is a serious Defensive Player of the Year candidate. I saw the odds last night. He's actually third in the odds, tied with Aaron Donald, behind Myles Garrett, behind T.J. Watt.

"And yet, to me, he's going to win Defensive Player of the Year. He is a difference maker on defense, and he's going to make my defense a top-five defense."

According to vegasinsider.com, Parsons currently has the fourth-highest odds to win DPOY for the 2022-2023 season.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is the favorite to win the award with +600 odds. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is the second at +650 with TJ Watt behind him at third with +800 odds. Parsons currently sits at +900 with Nick Bosa behind him at +1200.

With the season he had last year and how productive Micah was as a rookie, his odds at +900 are a great value.

As a rookie, he recorded 13 sacks, 84 tackles and 20 tackles for loss. He also forced three fumbles and pressured the quarterback 67 times. He lined up all over the place, playing 374 snaps in the defensive line, 498 at linebacker, 29 at cornerback and one at safety. He also made the Pro Bowl and was named to the All-Pro First-Team last season.

The Dallas Cowboys finished 12-5 last season while winning the NFC North

Dallas Cowboys v New Orleans Saints

Last season, Dallas finished 12-5 while winning the NFC East.

The Dallas Cowboys had five Pro Bowlers in Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, Bryan Anger, Zack Martin, and Tyron Smith.

Diggs and Parsons were both named to the AP First-Team, as they had two of the best seasons last year at their respective positions.

Heading into 2022, the Dallas Cowboys remains strong contender for the Super Bowl. They certainly have a good chance at repeating themselves as division winners.

