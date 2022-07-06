Cowboys' Micah Parsons makes bold claim involving Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the best rosters on paper last season, which included defensive stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.

Both were named to the All-Pro First-Team for their performances and were at the top of the league in their positions.

With the success that they had together in their first season as teammates, Parsons is confident that he and Diggs could be as good as Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, if not better.

He said:

"Aaron Donald, the greatest defensive player in history, with Jalen Ramsey. ... I think we (he and Trevon Diggs) can become them or even better if we learn together and stick together."

Comparing yourself to Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey is a bold take by any standards. This now comes after the young LB had one of the best defensive rookie seasons of all time, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year by a unanimous vote.

As a rookie, he recorded 13 sacks, 84 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and 67 quarterback pressures. He lined up all over the place, playing 374 snaps on the defensive line, 498 at linebacker, 29 at cornerback, and one at safety.

Diggs was in his second season in the NFL last year. He recorded 52 tackles, a league-high 11 interceptions, two touchdowns, and 21 passes defended. Many viewed him as an X-factor kind of playmaker as he was able to generate many turnovers.

Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey's success

Now let's take a look at Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey - the duo Parsons compared himself and Diggs to. Like Parsons and Diggs, both Donald and Ramsey made the First-Team All-Pro last season.

For Donald, this was his seventh First-Team All-Pro selection in a row. He has been a First-Team All-Pro every single season since 2015. Ramsey is a three-time First-Team All-Pro and has been one of the most formidable lockdown cornerbacks since he entered the league. Last season, he recorded a career-high 77 tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Donald recorded a career-high 84 tackles, 12.5 sacks, four passes defended, and four forced fumbles. With Donald and Ramsey leading the defense for the Rams, they were both big pieces in the Rams winning the Super Bowl.

While Donald and Ramsey are Super Bowl champs and have done more in their careers, Diggs and Parsons could be on the same path of success as long as their offense complements their play.

