"This isn’t very smart a few weeks before training camp" - NFL fans react to Micah Parsons breaking ankles during basketball game

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
Robert Gullo
ANALYST
Modified Jul 05, 2022 07:58 PM IST

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has emerged as a young defensive superstar in the league. From having a stellar rookie season Parsons was evident to grow into an eventual superstar.

He had one of the best defensive rookie seasons of all time while winning Defensive Rookie of the Year by a unanimous vote.

He recorded 13 sacks, 84 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 67 quarterback pressures. He lined up all over the place, playing 374 snaps in the defensive line, 498 at linebacker, 29 at cornerback and one at safety.

His love for Dallas is also a part of what makes him perfect for this team.

On July 3rd, the All-Pro linebacker was spotted playing a different sport from football. Parsons was getting buckets at the gym and posted the video to his Instagram.

Cowboys Micah Parsons out here breaking ankles and says can’t nobody guard him in the league 👀…#CowboysNation (🎥: @MicahhParsons11 IG) https://t.co/KiKsRBwKm8

While Parsons displayed his diverse athleticism in the video, fans had their opinions and reactions to the video.

Fans react to Micah Parsons playing pickup basketball weeks before the NFL season

This Twitter user doesn't think it's a good idea for Parsons to be playing basketball weeks ahead of training camp.

@KevinGraySports @MicahhParsons11 This isn’t very smart a few weeks before training camp… it all goes back to Jerry and his cupcake atmosphere around there.

This Twitter user thinks Parsons could be the most competitive athlete in the world after seeing his basketball skills.

@KevinGraySports @MicahhParsons11 This dude might just be the most competitive dude in all of professional sports.

This fan thinks Parsons is one of the most fluid athletes and thinks he can play wide receiver.

@KevinGraySports @MicahhParsons11 Show me another LB who's this fluid in motion. @MicahhParsons11 is a wide receiver/small forward moonlighting as a LB on his off days

This follower urged Parsons to stop playing basketball because they don't want to see him hurt and won't watch the Cowboys if he's injured.

@KevinGraySports @MicahhParsons11 Stop playing basketball please @MicahhParsons11 I won’t watch if u get hurt

This supporter thinks it's funny that others are telling Parsons what to do.

@KevinGraySports @OhThatsAT @MicahhParsons11 Imagine a bunch of nobodies telling a millionaire what he should and shouldn’t do 😂 you guys need a life

This Twitter user urged Parsons not to get hurt.

@KevinGraySports @MicahhParsons11 Don’t get hurt!

Another fan who is worried that Micah could potentially get hurt.

@KevinGraySports @MicahhParsons11 I'm terrified he's going to break his own ankles. Stay off the hardwood, we need you on the field.

This Twitter user thinks someone from the Cowboys is going to shut this down.

@KevinGraySports @1053thefan @MicahhParsons11 Someone is about to shut this down from the cowboys

This follower thinks the video is not a good look and that Jerry Jones is going to have a word with him about it.

@KevinGraySports @MicahhParsons11 Jerry gonna have a meeting with him tomorrow. This ain’t a good look lol

This Twitter user thinks Micah is an athlete.

@KevinGraySports @MicahhParsons11 Linebacker getting buckets lol dudes an athlete

While it isn't the smartest idea to be playing pick-up hoops in the off-season, you can't argue that Micah Parsons displayed his athleticism skills. Parsons will be looking to take off in his second season after winning DROY.

