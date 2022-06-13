"They coming, be patient" - Cowboys' Micah Parsons performs random act of generosity as NFL fans complain about rising gas prices

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is a man of the people and recently committed an act of kindness off the field. The Defensive Rookie of The Year recently sent random people money on Cashapp as gas prices continue to surge across the United States. According to AAA, gas prices are an average $4.99 a gallon and could get up to as high as $6 per gallon by the end of the summer.

Parsons even posted a video showing he had to pay $116.46 to fill up his vehicle with gas.

Parsons quickly made an impact in the NFL. As a rookie, he recorded 84 total tackles (64 solo), 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three pass deflections. He earned All-Pro honors and received five votes for Defensive Player of the Year.

Parsons even bought his mother a house before he was drafted, and is beginning to show he's just as good off the field with these kinds of donations. He's had a great impact on the Dallas Cowboys defense and is one of their leaders.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy knows how great of a season Parsons had as a rookie but is challenging him to take his game to the next step next season.

McCarthy said:

“And that’s what we’re all hoping that these guys develop into, because elite players make players better around them. Obviously Micah had a lot of great moments last year, but our desire — and it needs to be his desire — is for him to be an elite player, not just a great player."

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones also recently showed an act of kindness

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has also recently shown acts of kindness off the field. He recently donated shoes to Boys and Girls Clubs across Wisconsin. The NFLPA posted a picture on their Instagram of the donations the running back made.

The caption reads:

"Aaron Jones @Showtyme_33 donated 841 shoes to Boys and Girls Clubs across Wisconsin last month. As part of its "Yards for Shoes" campaign, the @aaalltheway_ foundation pledged a pair of shoes for every yard Jones rushed for last season (799), plus 42 funded by @packers fans. #CommunityMVP #CommunityFriday"

It's always great when the NFL community gives off the field and helps their communities. Jones and Parsons' recent acts of kindness are reminders that NFL players do a lot of good off the field.

With the 2022 season just around the corner, it will be great to see these two athletes on the field again.

