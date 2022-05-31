Rich Eisen calls for new Cowboys RB to steal the spotlight from Ezekiel Elliot in 2022

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot has been one of the most productive backs in the league since Dallas drafted him fourth-overall in the 2016 NFL draft.

In his career, he's rushed for 7,386 yards and 56 touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards a carry. Elliot has led the league in rushing yards twice, including in his rookie season where he ran for over 1,600 yards.

Rich Eisen recently spoke about Ezekiel Elliot heading into his seventh season and expects backup running back Tony Pollard to steal some of Elliot's shine.

Eisen said:

“They should give the touches to Pollard. Zeke is the guy that moves the pile. Zeke is the guy that steals your soul. Okay? Because he keeps coming at you. And going this whole business day. He likes to eat Okay, he's the guy that can punch it in from the five yard line.”

He went on to add:

“Pollard's the guy who can get it in from your own 35 Max. So he's got to touch the ball more. And that's part of the reason why I think Zeke won't get 1000 yards and it's more likely that Saquon will because I think they're going to use this guy.”

Pollard was a fourth-round pick in 2019 and really burst onto the scene last season. He had a career-high in rushing attempts with 130, yards with 719, and yards per carry (5.2.) The 25-year-old also set career-highs in receptions with 39 and receiving yards with 337.

Pollard was also used in the return game and saw more time in the backfield last season. The running back could steal more of Ezekiel Elliot's shine, but that's good in hindsight as Dallas will have a good one-two punch in the backfield.

Dak Prescott has high expectations from Ezekiel Elliot this season

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke with Jon Machota of The Athletic on Wednesday and stated that he expects Ezekiel Elliott to have a good season.

Prescott said:

“Nothing ever changes for my expectations of Zeke, of who he is, how he leads this team, how he approaches the game. He comes in like a pro each and every day and does that, so I expect his best. When you do that and do it with the intentfulness he does, he’s going to get better. When Zeke’s healthy, I don’t think there’s a better back.”

Dallas will have two studs in the backfield with Elliot and Pollard heading into 2022. If both can stay healthy for most of the season, they could become the most productive one-two duo in the the league.

