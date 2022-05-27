"Nothing ever changes" - Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on expectations for a healthy Ezekiel Elliott in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys finished in first place in the NFC East last season with a 12-5 record led by quarterback Dak Prescott. They bounced back from finishing in third place the season prior with a lousy 6-10 record.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott had a solid sixth season in the league, as he rushed for over 1,000 yards for the fourth time in his career. Zeke enters this season fully healthy, and his teammate Dak Prescott expects an impressive season from him.

On Wednesday, Prescott spoke with Jon Machota of The Athletic and expected Elliott to have a good season.

Prescott said:

“Nothing ever changes for my expectations of Zeke, of who he is, how he leads this team, how he approaches the game. He comes in like a pro each and every day and does that, so I expect his best. When you do that and do it with the intentfulness he does, he’s going to get better. When Zeke’s healthy, I don’t think there’s a better back.”

Ezekiel Elliott has been one of the most consistent running backs since entering the league in 2016. He's rushed for 1,000 plus yards in four out of six seasons, including last season.

His usage has decreased slightly in the last few years as the team has managed his load, making him split time with running back Tony Pollard in the backfield. Elliott is expected to have another solid year heading into the season healthy.

Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys looking to repeat as NFL East champions

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Football Team

The NFC East is one of the most competitive divisions in football. They haven't had a division winner repeat since 2001-2004 when the Philadelphia Eagles won the division in four straight seasons.

Two seasons ago, the Cowboys moved on from Jason Garrett as head coach and signed Mike McCarthy to replace him. In their first season with him as head coach, they finished third place in the NFC East with an underwhelming 6-10 record. They doubled their win total this past season and finished 12-5 while winning the NFC East.

While winning the division and being viewed as a contender, the Cowboys were upset in the first round of the playoffs in the wildcard round by the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN @espn DEEBO AND THE 49ERS GET THE PLAYOFF WIN IN DALLAS DEEBO AND THE 49ERS GET THE PLAYOFF WIN IN DALLAS 🔥 https://t.co/zgFVoY4mG4

Heading into 2022, the Cowboys have one of the best rosters on paper and a chance to repeat as division winners in the NFC East.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht