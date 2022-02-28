NFL Rumors: Are Ezekiel Elliot's days with the Cowboys numbered?

Ezekiel Elliot has been a staple of the Cowboys identity for the last five plus years. Who could forget his 2016 rookie campaign season, which was one of the best rookie seasons of all time? The six-year running back has rushed for 1,000 yards or more in four of the six seasons he's played so far, and he has been one of the best running backs since entering the league in 2016.

Despite his success with the franchise, could Zeke's days as a member of the Cowboys be numbered? The answer is "yes" and for various reasons. Zeke's decline, his contract situation, and the emergence of Tony Pollard could all be factors that could end Zeke's days as a Cowboy by the end of this season.

Elliot has had his most productive season in the league as a rookie. In his first season, Elliot rushed for a career-high 1,631 yards, while averaging 5.1 yards per carry, which was also a career high. His 15 rushing touchdowns were the most he's had in a single season as well, adding 363 receiving yards on 32 receptions, all while being named a first-team All-Pro.

Elliot missed the first six games of the following season because of an ongoing investigation between him and his girlfriend. Ultimately, the NFL decided to suspend him for this incident. Elliot still had success, rushing for 983 yards in 10 games. It wasn't until 2020 where Zeke looked like he lost a step. Elliot rushed for 979 yards in 15 games and averaged a career-low 4.0 yards per carry. Last season, Elliot eclipsed just 1,000 yards, but it took him an additional game to reach that milestone.

Dallas drafted running back Tony Pollard in the fourth-round of the 2019 draft. Since entering the league, he's averaged 5.1 yards per carry while becoming a reliable gadget-type back for Dallas' offense.

Elliot has a cap hit of $18 million this season, the highest of any running back this season, at 8.6 percent of Dallas' cap number in 2022. He carries a dead cap number of $30,080,000, which would make releasing him impossible, but a restructure is more likely.

What will happen to Dallas Cowboys' running back Ezekiel Elliot after this season?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

While Zeke isn't the running back he once was, and most likely won't be again, the Cowboys will have to make a decision about his future after this season. Dallas can wait until spring 2023, at which time Dallas could (pre-June 1) absorb a $6 million dead-money hit or (post-June 1) walk away with no financial penalty upon releasing Elliot. One thing is for sure, Zeke will not be playing next season on the current contract he's on. Whether he's with the Cowboys or another team that he gets traded to, he will most likely take a pay cut or play on a new deal.

