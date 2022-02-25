3 NFL stars whose future is in jeopardy ft. Ezekiel Elliott

As we get closer to the 2022-2023 NFL season, teams will have to go under the cap space before the start of the new league year. There are currently 11 teams that are under the cap and they'll have to get their numbers down to zero before the season starts. Here are three candidates who will most likely have their deals restructured, traded, or released.

3 NFL stars whose future is in jeopardy

#1 - Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott is the highest paid running back this season. Elliott carries an $18.6 million cap hit this season, and he's certainly not worth that price this season. In 2019, Elliott signed a six-year $90 million contract extension with the Cowboys, making him the highest-paid running back in the league. Elliot accounts for 8.6 percent of Dallas' cap number in 2022.

He carries a dead cap number of $30,080,000 which would make releasing him impossible, but a restructure is more likely. The Cowboys currently have the third-worst cap space situation at -$22 million and with the emergence of their young running back, Tony Pollard, it would seem that Zeke would take a pay cut if agreed upon.

