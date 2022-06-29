Dallas Cowboys valued at $10.1 billion in 2022; more than Steelers and Packers combined - Reports

Love them or hate them, the Dallas Cowboys' popularity and worth is unmatched.

As per a recent report, the Cowboys are valued at $10.1 billion, the most in the NFL right now. Their worth is more than the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers combined. Pittsburgh is the eighth most valuable franchise, while the Packers are ninth on the list.

Behind the Cowboys are the New England Patriots at $6 billion and the Los Angeles Rams at $5.3 billion.

The Cowboys had $800 million in total revenue last season which is $322 million more than the next team, the Patriots.

These numbers were reported by the Denver Broncos valuation after the recent sale of the team. The Broncos were recently purchased for $4.65 billion by the Walton-Penner family ownership group in what was the largest transaction in the history of US sports.

It both doubles the previous NFL record of $2.3 billion (2018, Carolina Panthers), and nearly doubles the previous US record of $2.4 billion (2020, NY Mets) as well.

The sale is also the second largest in history. It trails only the May 2022 $5.3 billion sale of Premier League giants Chelsea FC to US investor Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital.

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most popular sporting teams in the world

Not only are the Cowboys the most valuable franchises in the sports world, they are also the most popular team in the USA. Dubbed "America's team," Dallas' popularity began in the 70's and carried on into the 90's as they won three Super Bowls in the latter decade.

The Cowboys got their nickname during the team's 1978 highlight film, where the narrator John Facenda opened with the following introduction:

"They appear on television so often that their faces are as familiar to the public as presidents and movie stars. They are the Dallas Cowboys, 'America's Team.'"

The Cowboys are one of the most successful franchises in all sports. They have been the most valuable NFL franchise in the last 15 years and have five Super Bowl victories. Their popularity is also unmatched even though they haven't won the Super Bowl since 1996 when they defeated the Steelers.

