Look: Micah Parsons turns Cowboys jersey into $50k diamond-studded chain 

Micah Parsons loves Dallas, and there's no denying it. The second-year All-Pro linebacker recently bought a diamond-chain necklace worth $50,000 with his number 11 jersey on it.

According to TMZ, the chain has a total of 30 carats of natural VVS diamonds.

Christian Johnston, the founder of Shopgld said that he's known and has worked with Parsons for a few years.

Johnston said:

"Micah has been working with me and Gld for a few years," said Johnston, who's known Micah since his Penn State days. "We've actually made all of his jewelry, and he's become a great friend since we met about five years ago."

Micah Parsons is looking to break the sack record this season

As a rookie, Parsons had one of the best defensive seasons. He recorded 13 sacks, 84 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 67 quarterback pressures. He lined up all over the place, playing 374 snaps in the defensive line, 498 at linebacker, 29 at cornerback and one at safety.

He was voted into the Pro Bowl, named 1st Team All-Pro by the AP, and was the unanimous Defensive Rookie of the Year. He even had five votes for Defensive Player of the Year.

The 23-year-old linebacker had an impressive outting in his rookie season, but has higher expectations set for his second-season.

Parsons expects a minimum of, at least, 15 sacks this season, but his goal is to break the record with 23.

Parsons said:

“Yeah, 15’s like the minimum,” Parsons told Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently. “Fifteen’s what I wanna hit. But definitely 23 is that goal, to break the record.”

Parsons also noted that he feels like he doesn't need to reach anybody but his own expectations.

Parsons added:

“I just take the blessings that God gave me. I don’t feel like I need to reach anyone’s expectations but my own. If I can live with it, I can deal with it. I’m gonna just go out there and play my game. I don’t wanna go out there and chase no one’s story. I just gotta do my thing, and that’s what got me here, and that’s what I’m gonna keep doing.”

The second-year Cowboys linebacker is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and it will be exciting to see him elevate his game in his second season.

