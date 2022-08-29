"Last time they won a Super Bowl, DVDs weren’t even invented yet" - Redditors brutally roast Dallas Cowboys ahead of 2022-23 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys, or 'America's Team,' are both the most loved team in the NFL and the most hated. While Dallas fans love 'Them Boys,' they are widely considered to be one of if not the most annoying fan bases in the league. They're everywhere, they're very proud of their team's history, and they have high expectations each season.

Last season, they were one of the best teams on paper, but failed to meet expectations, falling early to the 49ers in the playoffs. Fans are hopeful of a brighter 2022 campaign, but optimism is often met with contempt.

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Redditors trolled the Cowboys and their fanbase without mercy. Here are some of the top comments:

All polite, above the belt stuff. Doubtless this will be like water off a duck's back, for fans always dream big and believe right up until the final whistle.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy could be on the hot seat if they underperform

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy was hired in 2020, after the team moved on from Jason Garrett. In his first season, the Cowboys underperformed and finished 6-10. This past season, they finished 12-5, winning the NFC East. They were one of the best teams in the NFC, with some viewing them as Super Bowl contenders.

They lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers at home, and lost largely due to poor play-calling. With less than 30-seconds remaining and no timeouts, Dak Prescott ran a QB draw and Dallas couldn't line up before the clock hit zero.

There are four reasons why Dallas will make the playoffs in the 2022 NFL season. First, Dak Prescott is a top-10 quarterback. Second, Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard are among the best running back duos in the NFL. Third, they have one of the best defenses in the NFL featuring All-Pros Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. Fourth, the NFC East is one of the weaker divisions.

The New York Giants and the Washington Commanders don't look like challenging for the division this year. On paper, there's only the Philadelphia Eagles to worry about in the NFC East.

If they underperform this season, McCarthy could get fired.

