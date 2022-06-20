"I was a minute away from changing the outcome" - Steelers star reflects on the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins

Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver Chase Claypool recently paid a visit as a guest to the I Am Athlete podcast.

During the interview, he spoke about the loss of former teammate Dwayne Haskins, whom Claypool was with just moments before the QB's death.

USA TODAY @USATODAY A memorial was held Saturday for Dwayne Haskins, the 24-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback who died on April 9. bit.ly/36GbvJr A memorial was held Saturday for Dwayne Haskins, the 24-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback who died on April 9. bit.ly/36GbvJr https://t.co/h1zFXoHleh

Here's what the Steelers receiver had to say about his feelings regarding how the final moments of Haskins' life unfolded:

"I was with him, like, you know, minutes before...it's just serious. So, I feel like I failed him, you know? And I feel like I could have changed the outcome. And that's why it was so heavy. I was close. I was a minute away from...damn... stopping...essentially from changing the outcome, but you can't really beat yourself up on that, but it's tough when you know, damn, if I was a minute quicker. Because I went back to grab them. And he wasn't there no more. So I missed about like a minute. I was gone for a minute (and) came right back."

Dwayne Haskins joined the Steelers in January 2021 after spending his first two seasons with the Washington Commanders. At the time of his death, he was in Lauderdale, South Florida with a few teammates preparing for the upcoming season.

On the morning of April 9, 2022, Haskins reportedly ran out of gas on Interstate 595 and while attempting to cross the interstate to get to a gas station, he was struck by a dump truck.

How will the Pittsburgh Steelers react on the field next season in light of Dwayne Haskins' death?

Detroit Lions v Pittsburgh Steelers

Dwayne Haskins' loss was much more meaningful and impactful off the football field as the former Ohio State University standout was a ray of light for his family as well as close friends.

Unfortunately, as the world continues to revolve, Pittsburgh must go about their business of taking the football field in 2022 without one of their most beloved players, despite his brief tenure with the team.

How well or poorly the team responds to the emotions of losing a player and fellow man will greatly reside with head coach Mike Tomlin and his excellent leadership.

Since arriving on the team in 2007, following legendary coach Bill Cowher, Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season in Pittsburgh.

Tomlin's mantra, "The Standard is the standard," has come to embody a team and a culture that prides itself on leading from the front.

The team will be without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the first time since 2003, so the starting job will now be a battle between newly-signed Mitch Trubisky and first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.

ESPN @espn



The first QB is off the board at the Kenny Pickett to the Steelers!The first QB is off the board at the #NFLDraft Kenny Pickett to the Steelers! 👏The first QB is off the board at the #NFLDraft https://t.co/MMdALQSxN1

Mike Tomlin has guided the team to a Super Bowl victory and through numerous issues, including the controversy regarding the protests of the national anthem.

For the Steelers to get through an upcoming season that is fresh off the heels of losing one of their own, it will take time as well as the leadership of their head coach to make it through successfully.

