Steelers star hints whom he’s backing in Pickett-Trubisky quarterback competition

This off-season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were put in an unfamiliar situation when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired after 18 seasons.

All-Pro defensive lineman Cam Heyward spoke about the battle on the Mina Kimes Show.

Heyward thinks that Mitch Trubisky has the edge due to his mobility and with the league turning to a mobile-needed quarterback.

Heyward said:

“I feel like now the quarterbacks all have to be able to run. And back then, you could get away. Ben was free to flip for his position back then. You had Brady, Eli, Philip Rivers. Peyton Manning. Peyton now is just known for taking sacks because he didn't want to get hit. But these quarterbacks now are very mobile. It's a different offense, where you have the RPOs. And you got to be a run factor."

Heyward added that the question with Kenny Pickett is how far can he get and how quickly he can adjust:

"I think the thing with Kenny is, how far can he get to that level? And how quick does he adjust? Mitch is gonna have a leg up in that regard. He played in Chicago and didn't have the best record or the best team around them.”

Steelers have three-man race for QB position, with Kenny Pickett or Mitch Trubisky likely winning it

The Steelers currently have three quarterbacks: rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, newly-signed Mitchell Trubisky, and regular backup Mason Rudolph.

Tomlin is excited to see the trio compete, and he drafted Pickett because of his pro-level anticipation.

Tomlin said:

"We thought he had pro-level anticipation. We thought he had pro-level accuracy. Often times, those are two variables that really require a lot of adjustment from a quarterbacking standpoint. We felt he came ready-made in those ways. Hopefully, that's an asset to him in terms of being able to compete and being ready, if his performance dictates it. One of the things that was very evident about Kenny being next door is he's just a ridiculous competitor, so we're just excited about putting him in the mix and watching him compete against Mitch and Mason and seeing where that leads us."

Pickett was the only rookie quarterback taken in the first round of this year's draft. Trubisky has the most experience, starting four seasons for the Chicago Bears. Rudolph has been with the Steelers since 2018 and has appeared in 17 total games while starting in 10.

The Steelers will have to pick one of the three to lead them at the start of the season, and for now, there will be a friendly competition in camp.

