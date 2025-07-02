Steelers Super Bowl champ Ryan Clark makes his feelings known on GM Omar Khan's "aggression" during offseason signings

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark has come out strongly in favor of general manager Omar Khan’s sweeping offseason moves. He is calling them a necessary break from the team’s old playbook.

Clark, who helped the Steelers capture Super Bowl XLIII and spent eight seasons with the franchise, praised Khan for bringing “fresh ideas” to Pittsburgh’s front office.

Khan, a longtime Steelers executive before taking over as GM in 2022, has launched the most aggressive roster reset the organization has seen in decades.

The former defensive back posted his thoughts on X on Tuesday.

"I'll give Steelers' General Manager Omar Khan this … he is trying to effing win!" Clark wrote.

"I respect dude so much. Waited his turn, watched the groceries get made one way for a long time, & came in with new & fresh ideas. That's hard to do! I love the aggression from a New Orleans guy!"

The Steelers have qualified for the playoffs frequently in the Mike Tomlin era, but haven’t advanced past the wild-card round since 2016. Last season’s late collapse, five consecutive losses capped by a lopsided defeat to Baltimore, underscored the urgency for change.

Omar Khan's ambitious blueprint comes with risks

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Rather than make modest adjustments, Omar Khan has opted for an assertive strategy built around headline-making trades and experienced veterans. This approach departs sharply from Pittsburgh’s traditional focus on drafting and developing young talent.

Since the end of the 2024 campaign, the Steelers have parted ways with nearly half of their starters from the playoff game against the Ravens.

On offense alone, departures have included Russell Wilson, George Pickens, Najee Harris and Van Jefferson. Defensively, the exit of cornerstone safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was perhaps the most striking sign of a new direction.

Fitzpatrick, a three-time All-Pro, was dealt to Miami in exchange for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith. This was a blockbuster transaction that turned heads across the league.

Khan’s acquisitions of Ramsey, veteran receiver DK Metcalf and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have fueled optimism among fans eager for a deeper postseason run. Metcalf signed a lucrative extension after arriving from Seattle, while Rodgers brings Hall of Fame credentials at age 41.

But the aggressive push has also drawn scrutiny. A to Z Sports analyst Rob Gregson has questioned the offseason moves. He asks whether committing significant resources to players in their 30s, particularly those with injury histories, could leave the Steelers vulnerable if performance declines.

Analysts have described the strategy as a high-stakes bet to break Pittsburgh’s playoff drought. In an interview earlier this year, Khan called the previous season’s finish “unacceptable,” signaling he would not shy away from dramatic moves to improve.

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

