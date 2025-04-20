Ashton Jeanty is, as mentioned, before, arguably the best running back prospect to have ever graced the NFL Draft. His junior-season dominance at Boise State cannot be understated - 374 carries for 2,701 yards (both FBS highs) and 29 touchdowns, but the praise for him does not end there.

Responding to a fan who claimed that the Heisman runner-up had the floor and ceiling of Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson and Walter Payton respectively, former Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl-winning safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark said:

"This is crazy!!... 1st ballot Gold Jacket either way huh? Ok."

Earlier in the week, Jeanty visited the Las Vegas Raiders, the current heavy favorite to land him in the Draft. Before it happened, he had praised them as a "great organization" that "could use" someone like him when speaking to Jay Tust, sports reporter for NBC's Boise-area affiliate KTVB, during Boise State's pro day:

“It’s been great meeting with them, meeting with their running backs coach (Deland McCullough). So it’s cool that he came out all this way to meet with me.”

New mock draft has Ashton Jeanty going to Patriots fourth overall

Last month, Deuce McAllister boldly predicted that Ashton Jeanty would go to the New England Patriots fourth overall, citing Mike Vrabel's fondness for "bellcow" running backs dating back to when he had Derrick Henty in Nashville. On Friday, Chad Reuter adopted that notion in his latest mock draft:

"In this scenario, the Patriots take the best player on the board and meet their need at offensive tackle with picks in the second and fourth rounds... While Jeanty's not as big as Henry, he has considerable power through contact and the burst to create explosive plays in the run game."

As for the Raiders, they get their big-name quarterback for a big-money franchise in Shedeur Sanders. This comes amidst a recent claim by The Athletic's Vic Tafur that the new regime of Pete Carroll and John Spytek "doesn't seem that high" on 2023 fourth-rounder Aidan O'Connell and may be looking to trade him away at the soonest time.

In addition, the extension that Geno Smith signed a day after the league meetings ended has no guaranteed money after its first year, giving them an out.

