"Steer clear of Jackson Mahomes" - Radio host warns Taylor Swift against hanging out with Patrick Mahomes' brother

Jackson Mahomes hanging out with Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs Week 7 game has become another viral interaction. Widely covered and discussed, one has to be living under a rock to miss the ample TS coverage at NFL games.

While this is a new occurrence for most fans, Swift seems to have forged a bond with Travis Kelce's parents Donna and Ed, and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany. Hanging out even away from the stadium, the two debuted their special handshake on camera at the Los Angeles Chargers game.

However, while fans remain upset over the new Brittany friendship, many have warned Swift over her interaction with Jackson Mahomes. Speaking about football Sunday, radio host Maria Ciuffo went into detail about Swift's appearance.

Speaking on the Blank Space singer's friendship with Brittany, Ria said:

"I think Taylor and Brittany hanging out, getting along is a good think. I think they should be doing that at the games. I think it's fun. At the end of the day, Patrick chose to marry her. He chose to be with her. Her husband and her boyfriend and best friends. They're obviously going to hang out".

However, while speaking on Jackson Mahomes, she mentioned how he is bad news for them.

"I think the real problem is Jackson Mahomes. I don't know how they allowed him to be in the suite with Taylor Swift. I don't know how her team didn't step in and go, 'no, we can't have Jackson around Taylor. Especially with what he was charged with this year.

"It's think he's bad news. I think we need to steer clear of him being in the same as Taylor Swift".

Fans continue to warn Taylor Swift about Jackson Mahomes

According to a few fans, Swift's interactions with Jackson Mahomes and SIL Brittany are as good as hell on earth. Others called it their worst NFL year, hoping for better content later on.

"Enough dude. This is the worst part of the NFL this year by far. I don't care".

Like Ria, fans also brought up Jackson's arrest and sexual battery case. Soon after the Super Bowl win in February, the TikTok star was arrested after being accused of allegedly assaulting a KC restaurant owner. The woman even released a video of the same.

While Jackson was released on bail, fans have continued to speak up on the matter.

"Jack ain't in prison? Taylor needs to watch her back fr".

Having said that, Jackson and Brittany are always present to cheer on Patrick Mahomes. With Swift attending most games in the VIP box, one can expect a few more Mahomes family and Taylor interactions in the future.