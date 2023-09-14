By now, most of the NFL world has heard the audio from Buffalo Bills reporter Maddy Glab about Stefon Diggs. Look, we all make mistakes, and Glab made one here and unfortunately, once it went viral, there was no going back.

In a true "the mic is always on," situation, Glab was heard saying some not-so-nice things about Diggs and how he treats people within the Bills organization.

Naturally, this got traction and she then issued an apology. Now, Stefon Diggs has responded on his X formerly known as Twitter account about the words from Glab.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stefon Diggs responds to reporters comments

Now, most of us don't know the real Stefon Diggs, so when the audio came out from Glab, everyone was taken aback by it. But now, Diggs has responded and defended himself against Glab's comments.

Diggs wrote via his X/Twitter page:

"The audio shared was very hurtful. And was insulting to my character and to how I was raised. I’ve always treated people how I want to be treated. I greet everyone with smiles and respect. From the people in our cafe to the people that keep our building in clean & in order.

Expand Tweet

"The media or fans may confuse my competitiveness that they witness on the field as who I am as a person. But off the field Id never treat anyone how she described & have never said anything remotely close to that to her."

Stefon Diggs and Bills look to rebound after Jets loss

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets

The last thing the Bills or Stefon Diggs would have wanted after losing to the Jets in overtime on Monday night was something like the audio leak. For a franchise already under pressure, it just adds another layer to it come this Sunday.

It doesn't get easier for Diggs or Buffalo as Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders, fresh off a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos come to town.

The one good thing to come from the loss to the Jets was Diggs and Josh Allen connecting 10 times for 102 yards and a touchdown as their offseason beef looks to be over.

But should the Raiders roll into town, and hand the Bills a second straight defeat, then the noise and outside pressure will amp up again.

They just have to make sure that there are no "hot" mics before or after press conferences.