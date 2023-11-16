Stefon Diggs breaks silence on Trevon Diggs’ controversial post on Josh Allen

Stefon Diggs was the subject of much discussion after the Buffalo Bills' 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos. Trevon Diggs, the star wideout's brother and a member of the Dallas Cowboys, made a post on X directed at quarterback Josh Allen.

According to the Cowboys cornerback, Allen wasn't a good quarterback before his brother arrived in Buffalo. It further fueled rumors that the star wide receiver is not happy in Buffalo because Trevon Diggs wants his brother to leave the Bills.

After Trevon Diggs' comments on social media about Josh Allen and the Bills, Stefon Diggs finally addressed the situation.

As per PFT, Diggs is "not responsible" for his brother's actions on social media. He further went on to say that there is “chaos created around" him even though he has “never really said anything about being unhappy.” The Buffalo Bills star also said:

“I’ve never been nothing but fully invested.”

Throughout the offseason, there was uncertainty around Stefon Diggs' future with the Bills. However, when the training camp began, the wide receiver was able to sort out all the differences.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the future, but for the time being, Diggs is still under contract for the Bills. He signed a four-year $96 million extension last year and will be a free agent in 2028.

Leaving Buffalo might not be ideal for Stefon Diggs

If Stefon Diggs ultimately ends up leaving the Buffalo Bills, it's likely that it will turn out to be a bad decision. There aren't many teams better than the team he is currently on, and it is very hard for him to join the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, or the Dallas Cowboys.

Although all these teams have played better than the Bills this season, they don't have much cap space going forward. Trading for a wide receiver who will soon be 30 years old will never make sense for them. As a result, only a non-Super Bowl contender has the capability of trading for Diggs.

Due to this, he should stay in Buffalo and work things out with Josh Allen and the rest of the coaching staff.