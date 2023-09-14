Recently, a Buffalo Bills reporter was heard on an open microphone criticizing Stefon Diggs. A camera and microphone were left on before a Bills press conference. Reporters can be heard talking about which players would be attending the press conference.

A female reporter can be heard saying that Stefon Diggs wouldn't answer her questions. She continues to bad-mouth the Bills wide receiver and the way he addresses the media. Stefon's brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared the post on social media. He suggested that it's time for Stefon to get somewhere safe.

Tuh! They turn on you so quick. Gotta get bro somewhere safe

Although the reporters can't be seen in the video. It is now being said that the female reporter in question is Maddy Glab. She has since apologized for her comments and said that she had no ill will towards Stefon Diggs. Glab even stated that Diggs has been her favorite Buffalo Bills player to cover.

Stefon Diggs is yet to comment on what was said about him. Trevon Diggs, however, has made it clear how he feels about reporters speaking about his older brother.

Stefon Diggs blames 'mistakes' on loss to Jets

Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury early in the Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. At that time, fans believed that was an open door for the Bills to get a win over their AFC East rivals. However, Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw three interceptions during Monday night's game which kept the Jets in the game and eventually led to the overtime loss to New York.

On Von Miller's podcast, "The Von Cast," Stefon Diggs blamed mistakes for the loss. Diggs had 10 receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown.

"We did enough to win, we just made enough mistakes that hurt us too much."

Those comments about mistakes come after a video of the wide receiver telling Allen to 'be smart' circulated on social media.

He also gave credit where it's due, praising the New York Jets defense for their talent and ability. Diggs was covered by New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner the entire night. Diggs praised Gardner as well as Jordan Whitehead who had all three of Allen's interceptions.

Gardner and Diggs spent the entire night battling it out. To the point that the Buffalo Bills wide receiver's mother was yelling for Gardner to be penalized for holding against her son.