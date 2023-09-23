Trevon Diggs’ ACL injury will be a big blow to the Dallas Cowboys’ cause in the 2023 NFL season. Through two games, the cornerback has four tackles, three pass deflections, one forced fumble, and an interception. He led the league with 11 interceptions two years ago.

His efforts have helped the Cowboys rank first in passing yards allowed (107) and points allowed (5) per game after Week 2. While he will be out for the season, his older brother came to his rescue after a former NFL player made a comment about his injury in poor taste.

Stefon Diggs criticizes Bart Scott’s thoughts on Trevon Diggs’ injury

After hearing Bart Scott’s take about Trevon Diggs’ ACL injury, the Buffalo Bills’ All-Pro wide receiver tweeted:

“Bart scott. Like what did you gain from that ? Other than looking like a 🤡”

Stefon Diggs criticized what Scott said during his recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take. The topic was the impact of the younger Diggs’ injury on the Dallas Cowboys. Scott told Stephen A. Smith and Ryan Clark:

“This is a major, major blow for Dallas. And like Stephen A. always says, ‘Just wait, something bad always happens.’”

Clark shook his head after hearing what Scott said. Even Smith, a known Cowboys hater, disapproved of the former NFL linebacker's attempt to be witty. The “Straight Shooter” author reacted:

“First of all, I wouldn’t do that right now. In all seriousness, RC, this is a season-ending injury, so I’m certainly not gonna joke about that with Trevon Diggs, my brother.”

Aside from Stefon Diggs, two-time All-Pro Micah Parsons also commented on Scott’s take by tweeting:

“Wtf ?? He ole hating a** old head!! Lame asf!! This why I really don’t like talking to dudes in the media!! As a former player you are a lame asf bro! Just facts joking bout a man trying to feed his family and building a legacy! ESPN gotta stop letting corn balls on tv!!”

Parsons, Diggs, and the Cowboys have been on a tear to start the 2023 NFL season. They’ve had 105 tackles, 15 sacks, four forced fumbles, and an interception after dominating the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

DaRon Bland will likely take over from Diggs as the starting cornerback when the Cowboys try to go 3-0 on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

How did Trevon Diggs acquire his ACL injury?

During a recent team practice, the 2021 First Team All-Pro member suffered a season-ending injury on a red zone one-on-one drill. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that he was seen using crutches inside the team facility before undergoing an MRI.

Meanwhile, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter Clarence E. Hill Jr. that Trevon Diggs might have stepped on the receiver’s foot. This is an unfortunate update for a player who received a five-year, $97 million contract extension two months ago.