The Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins went to battle and receiver Stefon Diggs had himself quite the first half of football. In what many have called the game of the week, it hasn't disappointed in the first half.

Two high-octane offenses going at it and with two quarterbacks in form, naturally, the thought was that points would be put up...and they were.

For Diggs, he channeled his inner Stone Cold Steve Austin, who is a WWE legend as he celebrated with two cans of beer and smashed them together in what is an iconic Stone Cold move.

Fans love Stefon Diggs' Stone Cold celebration

Touchdown celebrations in today's NFL are worked on and sometimes the whole offense gets in on it, but for Diggs, when he scored against the Dolphins in the first half, he didn't get his teammates, he got the fans involved, and in particular, their beer.

One fan absolutely loved his celebration.

"Hang it in the louvre."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Diggs' superb celebration.

While the celebration was superb, many fans point out that Stefon Diggs just cost that one fan some serious money for celebrating with his drinks, But we imagine they would be just fine with that.

He finished the game with six receptions for 120 yards and three touchdowns as the Bills won 48-20.

Stefon Diggs off to hot start in 2023 season

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

After an offseason that was, shall we say, tumultuous, Diggs has put all that behind him and has hit the ground running.

In his four games this season (counting today), Diggs has surpassed 100 receiving yards as he continues to be Josh Allen's No. 1 target.

With the offseason headlines dominated by the Diggs and Allen relationship, after the sideline spat in last year's playoff loss, it seems that the duo have well and truly put all of that behind them as the Bills are starting to click on offense.

After the Week 1 loss to the New York Jets, the Bills have steadied the ship and have blown away each opponent in devastating fashion. While the Bills are riding high and feeding Stefon Diggs the ball, we imagine that maybe more Stone Cold celebrations are on the way.

In four games this season, Diggs has recorded 31 receptions for 399 yards and has scored four touchdowns on 39 targets.