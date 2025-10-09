Stefon Diggs’ ex Mulan Hernandez seeks $250,000-$1,000,0000 in damages from Patriots WR over alleged assault case

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing allegations from his ex-girlfriend, Mulan Hernandez, a reality TV personality known from "Basketball Wives: Orlando." Hernandez has filed a countersuit against Diggs, accusing him of physically assaulting her during a June 7, 2024, incident in Houston.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Hernandez claims Diggs punched her in the back of the head with a closed fist, which led to a concussion. She says she was diagnosed with the head injury the same day and is now seeking damages ranging from $250,000 to $1 million for medical expenses, physical pain and emotional suffering.

The countersuit was filed in April 2025, shortly after Diggs himself sued Hernandez and another woman, Brianna Mack, in February. Diggs alleged the two attempted to extort him for millions of dollars and caused damage to his property alongside threatening him with a deadly weapon.

He also claimed Hernandez assaulted him during the same June 2024 altercation, as she supposedly struck him in the chest and refused to leave his residence.

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

In her filing, Hernandez denies all of Stefon Diggs’ accusations and claims he tried to cover up the alleged assault. She says that after the incident, Diggs sent his personal assistant to Houston to pressure her into signing a non-disclosure agreement.

Hernandez says her lawyer contacted Diggs’ attorney in November in an effort to address the matter legally, which Diggs has referred to in his own lawsuit as an “extortion attempt.”

The legal case is active in Texas court.

Stefon Diggs is also caught up in a paternity case

In addition to facing the assault countersuit from Mulan Hernandez, Stefon Diggs is also involved in a paternity case with Instagram model Aileen Lopera, also known as Lord Gisselle. Lopera claims Diggs is the father of her daughter, Charliee, who was born in April 2025.

Diggs has denied being the child’s father and is requesting a court-ordered DNA test to determine paternity. However, if the test confirms he is the biological father, Diggs says he will seek joint legal and physical custody, along with shared responsibility for the child’s expenses.

