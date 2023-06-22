Stefon Diggs’ recent absence from Bills was due to “a personal thing” with Josh Allen, claims Robert Griffin III

Robert Griffin III has weighed in on the Stefon Diggs' situation and dragged Josh Allen into it as the solution. The former NFL quarterback told Rich Eisen that he does not believe that the issue between the wide receiver and the team is anything more than his personal beef with the quarterback.

The current analyst said that all was well in Buffalo and they had great team camaraderie until things snapped in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round last season. It meant that they were again going to be shut out of going to the Super Bowl after being one of the favorites, as has happened in the last three years. Robert Griffin said,

“Josh Allen seemed to have a bromance rolling, it felt like for years there until there was a problem with their game against the Bengals in the playoffs. So I think it's clear, this is a personal thing between Josh and Diggs and they have to get the partnership back on the field and that's part of playing quarterback, I think Josh Allen's running into that right now."

The former NFL quarterback also said that it is incumbent upon the quarterback, and the not Stefon Diggs, to repair the relationship. He added,

"Everything is fine, until it's not fine in a relationship when it comes to a quarterback and a wide receiver like Diggs. So Josh has to manage that relationship the right way.”

What is the problem between Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs than Robert Griffin III is referring to?

That there could be a problem brewing between the Buffalo Bills quarterback and star wide receiver became clear during last season's divisional round loss against the Cincinnati Bengals led by Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. The frustrating part for them was that not only were they going to miss out agonisingly for the second year running at the same stage, they were losing at home.

Stefon Diggs cut a particularly frustrated figure as he could not get much going in the game at all, suffering a 27-10 loss. At one point, he was seen berating his quarterback on the sidelines in public, while Josh Allen kept engaged in his tab and did not respond.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Stefon Diggs exchanging some words with Josh Allen on the sideline Stefon Diggs exchanging some words with Josh Allen on the sideline https://t.co/J2heSTBMrc

Even if the quarterback did not respond then, he has to now. Stefon Diggs wants to be utilized better on offense and have more input in play calling, as per reports. It will be now up to Josh Allen to see how he can accommodate the wide receiver's wishes without undermining his authority as a leader of the team.

