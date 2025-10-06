Stefon Diggs reveals true feelings on Drake Maye-Josh Allen comparisons after Patriots QB's sensational outing vs. Bills

New England Patriots wideout Stefon Diggs had an excellent game against his former team, the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday night. Diggs recorded 146 yards on 10 receptions to help the Patriots beat the Bills 23-20 in Week 5, ending Buffalo's winning start to the season.

After the game, Diggs shared his feelings on playing alongside Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, in comparison to Bills QB Josh Allen.

"I seen a young quarterback take a step in the right direction...they did a lot of comparisons during the week," Diggs said. "It's a hell of a comparison to be compared to Josh Allen. But as you come into your own, Drake Maye has to be Drake Maye. I was just so proud of him, coming in here and leading the team."

Maye had an excellent game against the Bills. He went 22 of 30 for 273 yards. New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson made some critical plays, recording 14 yards on seven carries with two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Allen completed 22 of 31 passes for 253 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The Buffalo QB also rushed for 53 yards on nine carries.

Diggs played alongside Allen for four years at Buffalo from 2020 to 2023. The wideout spent the 2024 season with the Houston Texans before signing with the Patriots earlier in the offseason.

Stefon Diggs and the Patriots will face the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 of the 2025 season

New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The Patriots are on a two-game win streak and will want to continue their upward trajectory. Meanwhile, the Saints beat the New York Giants in Week 5.

